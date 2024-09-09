Private Bank Announces Financial Initiative To Support The Creative Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) create! by Fieldpoint Private delivers tools to help entrepreneurs turn creative spark into finished work and economic prosperity.

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private announced today the launch of create! , a program to deliver customized for the unique needs of creators living and establishing businesses in communities served by the bank.



According to the bank, create! offers personal and commercial banking and lending services particularly suited to the needs of creative entrepreneurs. Offerings will provide financial support and resources directly to creators with financial hardships, including assistance with basic needs such as mortgages and personal loans, and small-business lending in support of early-stage businesses. It will also provide aid to organizations working to provide homes and resources to all members of the communities where creators create.

Fieldpoint President and CEO Russ Holland noted that create! was inspired by the private bank's immersion in the New York metro area and Atlanta, where it has traditionally served wealthy clients and their businesses.“We come from places that have defined essential pivot points of American innovation in film, music, broadcast, fashion, design, the fine arts, digital production and so many other areas of culture,” Holland said.

“We have been engaged in the creative community since our founding,” added Sameer Navi, who will serve as the lead banker for the create! initiative.“Creators bring so much richness to our world, yet one common challenge unites those working to establish themselves – they walk a tough road and their means and resources are not typically attractive to banks. We're out to change that.”

Ultimately, according to Holland,“The goal of create! is to help turn inspiration, ambition and skill into a virtuous cycle of growing prosperity for creators and those around them.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Fieldpoint Private is a boutique private banking firm headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with offices in New York City, Atlanta and Orlando/Winter Park. Fieldpoint was established at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis by 31 individuals including former Chairmen and CEOs of some of the most well-known and successful financial and consumer firms in America. Their intent was not to craft a firm that would emulate the large, established institutions, but would serve as an alternative. Dedicated to meeting the comprehensive financial needs of highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of private personal and commercial banking services delivered directly and in partnership with clients' most trusted independent advisors.









® 2024 Fieldpoint Private. Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Sameer Navi 212.365.7639 Michael White 203.413.9340 ...