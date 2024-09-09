Lice Busters Expands With New Manhattan Location, Led By Dalya Harel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lice Busters Opens New Lice Removal Clinic in Manhattan, Led by Dalya HarelLice Busters, the nation's leading lice removal and prevention service, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Manhattan. Spearheaded by Dalya Harel, this new clinic will serve families throughout the city, offering safe, chemical-free lice removal in a state-of-the-art facility.“We're excited to expand our reach in Manhattan,” said Dalya Harel, a key leader at Lice Busters.“Our goal is to make lice removal accessible and stress-free for families. With this new location, we're able to help more people in a convenient and welcoming environment.”The new Manhattan clinic will feature Lice Busters' renowned lice removal services, including thorough head checks, professional treatments, and education on lice prevention. Using all-natural, non-toxic methods, Lice Busters provides a child-friendly experience that prioritizes safety and comfort.Harel, who has been a driving force behind Lice Busters' growth, is thrilled to bring this essential service to Manhattan.“Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible care for families dealing with lice. We know how disruptive lice can be, and we're here to help.”About Lice Busters:Lice Busters is a leading lice removal service, offering fast, effective, and chemical-free treatments nationwide. Known for their professional and compassionate care, Lice Busters helps families and schools manage lice infestations safely.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit licebusters.Contact Information:Dalya HarelLice Busters Lice Removal ManhattanLice Busters Lice Removal Brooklyn...

