Payroll Integrations Named To Will Reed's Top 100 Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company Honored for the Workplace Culture Behind Its That Automates HR Administrative Hassles to Increase Support of Employees' Well-Being

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Payroll Integrations , the company that's reimagining how employers support employees' financial well-being through benefit automation, today announced that it has been named to Will Reed's Top 100 . The annual list is released by Will Reed, in conjunction with PitchBook. The award honors one hundred emerging U.S. tech companies who not only excel in building innovative products, but also prioritize building values-driven cultures where employees and customers thrive.

Payroll Integrations is ranked No. 75 on the list. Will Reed's Top 100 list was selected by evaluating over 3,500 emerging business-to-business (B2B) tech companies. The final list recognizes the top 100 companies who are actively building strong workplace cultures rooted in purpose, growth, belonging and care.

“Employers are looking to Payroll Integrations to reduce the administrative burden of payroll and benefits and it's our people behind the technology that are enabling employers to run their businesses more effectively, and as a result, better support employees' financial well-being,” said Doug Sabella, CEO and Co-founder, Payroll Integrations.“We foster an environment that prioritizes employees' autonomy to inspire continued innovation, and this honor is a testament to our incredible team and the workplace culture we've built together.”

Payroll Integrations currently works with over 5,000 companies to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. The company's technology automates the exchange of data between payroll platforms, benefit providers and enterprise organizations, which typically is managed by many employers manually, via spreadsheets and files. Payroll Integrations enables simpler processing and fewer errors in employees' benefit plans, in a fraction of the time–saving employers 100+ hours per year.

Payroll Integrations works with the largest and most widely-used U.S. payroll companies and benefit providers, including ADP, Quickbooks Online, Empower and Transamerica.

“Will Reed's Top 100 isn't a celebration of cushy benefits,” said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed.“It's a celebration of the startup ethos; honoring emerging companies who are on the frontlines, in real-time, navigating what it means to build and lead a unified team in the face of constant adversity.”

Visit to learn more about Payroll Integrations' mission, founders and culture.

About Payroll Integrations:

Payroll Integrations is the technology company that's reimagining how employers support employees' financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by more than 5,000 businesses to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll providers including ADP, Paychex, Quickbooks Online and others use Payroll Integrations to seamlessly connect with 401k benefit providers such as Empower, Transamerica, Principal, VOYA and John Hancock. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) & People executive search firm built exclusively for emerging founders. The firm equips Seed thru Series C founders to build exceptional GTM & People teams through search, enablement, community and heart. The team is led by former operators who are supported by a team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders backed by a16z, Accel, Index Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, etc. More information can be found at and .

