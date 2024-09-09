Connected Nation Named Finalist For National Award Honoring Collaboration With AT&T On Teens Teach Tech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) has been named a finalist by PR Daily for the Nonprofit Communications Awards in the Corporate/Nonprofit Partnership of the Year category for its impactful collaboration with AT&T on the Teens Tech powered by AT&T program. This prestigious recognition highlights the program's significant role in bridging the Digital Divide across the nation.

CN is one of only three national finalists for this g rand prize honor . The winner will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 27 during the 2024 Nonprofit Communications Awards Luncheon . CN is also up for awards for its outstanding work on the Connected Nation Podcast and its Board of Directors Report.

AT&T's collaboration with CN shows the power of corporate and nonprofit collaboration to bridge the Digital Divide.

Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T

is a national initiative in which a mentor leads a small group of teens to deliver digital skills training workshops to adults in predominantly underserved communities. These workshops cover various topics and aim to empower adults, many of whom are seniors, with the skills they need to navigate the digital world confidently.

Participating teens gain valuable leadership skills through project design and public speaking, while also learning team building, presentation, and marketing skills. Additionally, the program encourages community service by allowing teens to contribute significantly to their communities, helping adults develop crucial digital competencies. The program also provides fundraising opportunities, enabling teens to earn money for their clubs, organizations, teams, or even for personal goals.

"AT&T's collaboration with Connected Nation shows the power of corporate and nonprofit collaboration to bridge the Digital Divide. This award nomination from PR Daily highlights our success," stated Mylayna Albright, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at AT&T. "We take great pride in Teens Teach Tech powered by AT&T, a program that allows teens to impart digital literacy skills to older adults, fostering intergenerational learning and empowering our future leaders. We look forward to the continued positive impact we will achieve together."

The Nonprofit Communications Awards are sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), which comprises top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, and marketing firms.

For more information about the Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T program and other CN initiatives, visit connectednation .

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies by all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T: We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and improving lives. As part of our companywide commitment to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning® to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy, and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008 we've committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.



