Grooperai: A Leap Forward In Intelligent Automation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 9, 2024 -- BIS, a pioneer in intelligent document processing (IDP), today announced GrooperAI, the latest release of its award-winning intelligent software. GrooperAI's significant advancements look to transform the way businesses utilize data and streamline business automation.

Knowledge workers waste up to half their time searching for the data they need to perform their jobs. GrooperAI makes extracting and finding critical business data easier than ever. The new AI Search capability delivers the simplicity of to your data.

GrooperAI delivers the simplicity of Google search to your business data and simplifies business AI usage.

You know how everyone's talking about AI right now? As it turns out, it's a lot more difficult to implement than you think. That's why we built Grooper – we made the latest technology easier to use, so that you can spend your time focused on business outcomes instead of monotonous testing.

"In today's fast-paced business environment, people need to find their documents quickly," said Dan Rotelli, CEO of BIS. "Traditional enterprise content management systems fall short, leaving users struggling to find the information they need. GrooperAI will give organizations a Google-like search experience that empowers them to quickly locate and leverage their valuable data."

Additionally, in 2023, 80% of all AI initiatives failed. AI implementations aren't easy. There is a knowledge gap in AI implementations and a severe lack of acumen to implement AI correctly.

By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, GrooperAI solves commonplace problems by simplifying and accelerating AI usage for information extraction, normalization, and consolidation.

Key Benefits of GrooperAI's Innovations:



Accelerated Decision Support: GrooperAI's no-code integration with leading LLMs generates human-level comprehension and AI-accelerated extraction, driving organizations to automate more complex tasks that require nuanced understanding and decision-making.



Improved Outcome: Easier than ever setup, automatic prompting, and AI search capabilities significantly streamline workflows and reduce time to value.



Scalability and Flexibility: GrooperAI's adaptability allows businesses to scale automation efforts across departments and applications without extensive, time-consuming redeployment.

Future-Proofing: By incorporating AI-driven technologies, GrooperAI ensures that businesses can benefit from the latest advancements in automation without changing their production processes.

"These innovations mark a pivotal shift toward smarter, more adaptable, and financially transformative automation," said Dan Rotelli, CEO of BIS. "GrooperAI is at the forefront of the next generation of automation, where understanding and acting on complex data in real-time is key to staying competitive."

GrooperAI is available now, offering businesses a transformative solution to their automation challenges. For more information, go to Grooper.

The Future of Automation Is Here. Don't Get Left Behind.

About BIS

BIS is a leading provider of intelligent document processing software and technology solutions. Its flagship product, Grooper, empowers organizations to automate document-intensive processes, improve efficiency, and gain valuable insights from their data. With a focus on innovation and customer success, BIS is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth.

