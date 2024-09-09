Zeropoint Technologies Releases New Hardware-Accelerated Memory Optimization Solutions And Receives Industry Recognition For Innovation

"ZeroPoint Technologies has leveraged our recent funding round to accelerate product delivery and industry engagement," said Klas Moreau, CEO of ZeroPoint Technologies. "Our memory optimization technologies can increase the efficiency, performance, and capacity of enterprise and hyperscale computing applications across a wide variety of use cases.

As an organization, we are driven by the ambitious mission to make this technology the industry standard."

Over 70% of data stored is redundant and therefore substantial memory capacity is being wasted. ZeroPoint's products remove much of the redundant data without losing information, which increases memory capacity and bandwidth. ZeroPoint's IP is proven to increase memory capacity by 2-4x while also delivering up to 50% more performance per watt. In combination, these two effects can reduce the total cost of ownership of data center servers by up to 25%. This is accomplished by the company's patented compression and compaction technologies that operate 1,000x faster than comparable software-based solutions.

ZeroPoint Adds New Products for Hardware-Accelerated LZ4 and zstd Compression and Decompression

In August, ZeroPoint Technologies released new products that deliver high-performance compression and decompression. These new IP-block based products bring the high-speed performance and energy efficiency of the LZ4 and zstd algorithms to hardware, providing significant benefits for a range of storage-related enterprise and hyperscale implementations. You can read more about these new products here:

zstd

/

LZ4 .

Both zstd and LZ4 meaningfully increase the compression and decompression speed of stored data. ZeroPoint's hardware-accelerated offerings increase data bandwidth (by 1.5 - 2.0x) compared to today's widely-used software-based implementations. As with most of ZeroPoint's optimization solutions, these two new offerings also enable customers to reclaim the CPU cycles (typically 3-5% of overall CPU cycles) associated with software-based implementations of compression and decompression algorithms.

Industry Awards and Research Notes

Over the summer, ZeroPoint received notable recognition from industry award programs and analyst research.



In July, influential Industry Analyst Matt Kimball of Moor Insights & Strategy published a research

note detailing the critical need for increasingly efficient and high-performance memory technologies, writing "For enterprises grappling with the twin imperatives of driving performance and reducing costs, ZeroPoint provides a compelling solution. If your memory vendor, CPU provider, or cloud service is not leveraging ZeroPoint's technology, it's worth asking why."

In August, at the FMS 24 conference,

ZeroPoint Technologies was recognized with a FMS Best of Show award for innovative technology . Specifically, ZeroPoint's DenseMem CXL Memory Controller offering, which introduces a compressed CXL memory tier, was called out as a "Most Innovative Technology' in the DRAM Controller category.

As with the majority of ZeroPoint's innovative hardware-accelerated memory optimization technologies , DenseMem is engineered to provide substantial benefits to end users. The technology increases memory capacity and bandwidth, improves performance per watt by up to 50%, and can dramatically reduce the total cost of ownership for end-users operating at hyperscale.

About ZeroPoint Technologies AB

ZeroPoint Technologies is the leading provider of hardware-accelerated memory optimization solutions for a variety of use cases, ranging from enterprise and hyperscale datacenter implementations to consumer devices. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, ZeroPoint has developed an extensive portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded by Professor Per Stenström and Dr. Angelos Arelakis, with the vision to deliver the most efficient memory compression available, across the memory hierarchy, in real-time, based on state-of-the-art research. For more information, visit .

