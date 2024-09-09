Jane White, CEO Of Granahan Investment Management, Named A Pensions & Investments Influential Woman In Institutional Investing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granahan Management, Inc., an employee-owned small-cap equity growth specialist, today announced that Jane White, co-founder and CEO, was named to Pensions & Investments' list of influential women in institutional investing for 2024.

P&I's 2024 list, which honors and celebrates women leaders in institutional investment management, was published today. Established in 1973, Pensions & Investments serves the world's largest asset owners, investment consultants, retirement plan advisers, and asset managers.

White has served as CEO of Waltham, Mass.-based Granahan Investment Management since 2011. Before co-founding the firm in 1985, White worked at Granahan-Everitt Investments as a research analyst focused on the technology sector. She began her investment industry career in 1980 at Loomis, Sayles & Co. as a research assistant. She received a bachelor's degree in geography from Boston University and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from P&I and grateful to my colleagues. Together we've built a thriving and enduring firm, with broad employee ownership, a collaborative culture and a shared passion for small-cap growth equity investing in the service of our clients," White said. "Jack Granahan, my Granahan co-founder, was a particularly strong influence on my career and a mentor who always supported my professional growth from research analyst to portfolio manager to CEO."



White has been a leading force in the Wall Street Diversity Accelerator (WSDA) program, formed in 2019 to promote diversity in the investment management industry, by recruiting other steering committee volunteers, employers, and student applicants. WSDA's alumni have secured positions in equity research, investment management, consulting, investment banking and the broader corporate world.

"Jane strikes a balance as CEO that is essential for an asset management firm to thrive: she leads a meritocracy that features a caring, positive culture," said Drew Beja, portfolio manager and managing director of Granahan Investment Management.



ABOUT GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Granahan Investment Management, Inc., founded in 1985, is a small and mid-cap equity specialist with broad employee ownership and approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management as of

June 30, 2024. The firm offers micro cap, small cap, mid cap, and SMID strategies for institutions and high net worth individuals worldwide. In 2023 the firm was named for the third consecutive year as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments.

For more information, visit

.

Media Contact:

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

Newton Park PR

(847) 507-2229/(617) 312-4281

[email protected]/

[email protected]



SOURCE Granahan Investment Management