New ANSI Report: Enabling Standards Development Through Public-Private Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting the development of critical and emerging technologies (CET), the American National Standards Institute

(ANSI) released today a report aimed at enhancing the practical understanding of public-private partnerships (PPP) in advancing technologies and standards. The report, Enabling Standards Development Through Public-Private Partnerships ,

details best practices and recommendations on the use of PPPs, and summarizes the efforts of an ANSI project that began in May 2024.

The effort was performed under a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to help inform the implementation of the U.S. Government National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology (USG NSSCET), and aligns with the desired outcomes in the strategy's Objective 2, Line of Effort #4.

The project examined the use of public-private partnerships to support standards development, the role of government in the related activities, key elements of effective collaborative mechanisms, and information sharing needs for addressing standardization for CETs. That examination resulted in the development of five standards-driven public-private partnership (SD-PPP) models, several SD-PPP use cases, and notional concepts of standards readiness.

To inform the report, ANSI hosted two stakeholder events in July 2024 to explore the challenges, opportunities, and standards readiness for CETs. Both sessions explored the use of PPPs to share information and identify priority standards development activities. The first event focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) in healthcare and manufacturing, and the second examined automated and connected infrastructure supporting air and ground vehicles. These specific areas were chosen because in addition to being identified in the USG NSSCET as significant CETs, their integration (or convergence) with various sector applications adds another layer of unique challenges for standardization and conformity assessment.

This work was performed under the following financial assistance award 70NANB24H075 from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute

(ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit

and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE American National Standards Institute