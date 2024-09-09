(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) While reported use of Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent has declined with the adoption of LEO's Adbry, Pfizer's Cibinqo, and AbbVie's Rinvoq, the overall population receiving advanced treatments is on the rise, according to Spherix Global Insights.

EXTON, PA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its 2017 debut as the first advanced systemic for atopic dermatitis (AD), Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent has dominated the US market. However, the introduction of LEO Pharma's Adbry, Pfizer's Cibinqo, and AbbVie's Rinvoq has started to disrupt the treatment landscape. While Dupixent still holds the highest market share by a significant margin, its dominance is gradually diminishing with the rising adoption of these newer treatments and is expected to continue declining as additional therapies emerge.

Spherix Global Insights has been closely monitoring the AD market since before Dupixent's launch, providing quarterly updates through the RealTime DynamixTM service. The latest quarterly results indicate that despite a mixed initial reception, Adbry has significantly grown and now competes closely with Rinvoq, whose usage has plateaued since 2022.

Despite the evolution of the treatment landscape, results from the study also reveal dermatologist (n=105) estimates of the adult population receiving advanced systemic treatments have grown over the past two years, now capturing two-fifths of adult atopic dermatitis patients. This growth highlights the increasing demand for effective AD treatments and underscores the need for new options in the market.

With a growing pipeline and increased competition, manufacturers will need to differentiate their assets. According to Spherix's latest quarterly report, specific efficacy attributes including itch reduction as well as mechanism of action are considered key differentiators, both of which Galderma's nemolizumab brings to the market. Further, physicians report the highest unmet needs for patients on a second-line advanced systemic and those with severe itch, two patient types manufacturers are keen to capture.

The potential approvals of Galderma's nemolizumab and Eli Lilly's lebrikizumab are poised to further shift physician perceptions. Preference for the IL-13 mechanism has been steadily declining over the past few years in favor of the IL-31 mechanism, now on par with JAK inhibitors. As such, the percentage of dermatologists that prefer nemolizumab to gain FDA approval is more than double that of lebrikizumab, however, dermatologists are anticipating adopting both therapies at the expense of Dupixent. Of note, the potential adoption of nemolizumab is further supported by the anticipated prescriber experience from nemolizumab's recent approval for prurigo nodularis , a skin condition characterized by chronic itch.

Spherix Global Insights remains dedicated to tracking these developments, offering critical insights into the evolving atopic dermatitis market and guiding stakeholders through the shifting treatment landscape.

RealTime DynamixTM is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn .

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here:

NOTICE : All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement.

CONTACT: Gianna Melendez, Dermatology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 ...