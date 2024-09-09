Serrala To Be Premier Sponsor At Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference London 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rami Chahine, CPTOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference. Serrala, a global leader in finance process proudly announces its role as a premier sponsor at the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024. The event will take place on September 11th and 12th in London, and it will gather finance executives and CFOs from all over the world to discuss pressing challenges in the finance industry and how to evolve to an autonomous finance function by achieving technological transformation.Serrala's participation at this year's Gartner CFO Conference is particularly significant as the company celebrates its 40 years anniversary. At the heart of the discussions will be the latest advancements in finance automation, AI technology, and new product innovations within Serrala's cloud-based automation suite. The conference will feature a keynote by Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer, who will explore AI use cases for automating working capital processes-from accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) and Payments. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of Serrala's cutting-edge solutions."We are excited to participate in the Gartner CFO Conference another year and showcase our innovative solutions," said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala. "This event provides an excellent platform to discuss the evolving role of finance leaders and how technology is empowering finance teams to streamline operations, gain critical visibility, and take on a more strategic role within their organizations. We look forward to engaging with finance professionals and sharing how our solutions can help them navigate this transformation."For more information about Serrala's participation at the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024 and our suite of financial automation solutions, please visitAbout the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive ConferenceGartner experts will explore the theme“Autonomous Finance: Driving Transformation to Unlock Enterprise Value” during the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024, taking place September 11-12 in London. Sessions will cover how organizations can navigate challenges - such as higher rates, challenged growth, scarce labor, cost pressure, security threats, and the scramble for AI use cases - by rapidly evolving, transforming and redefining data, processes, technologies, staff capabilities and organizational models. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using the hashtag #GartnerFinance.About SerralaSerrala is a global leader in finance process automation, with a track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications automates all working capital-related processes, from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.We empower leaders to create an autonomous finance machine to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better managed, transforming the finance department into a strategic engine.

