Lynsey Kmetz Named President Of Apogee Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lynsey Kmetz, Apogee Agency President

Apogee Agency announces the appointment of Lynsey Kmetz as President. She will oversee affiliate program management, public relations, and influencer marketing.

- Greg HoffmanPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Apogee Agency, a first-generation affiliate marketing firm , is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynsey Kmetz as President. Kmetz has been a driving force within Apogee since joining in 2019, and her strategic leadership and expertise will continue to propel the agency forward.As President, Kmetz will oversee all aspects of Apogee's operations, including affiliate program management, public relations, and influencer marketing. Her extensive experience in content creation, direct sales, and affiliate marketing positions her to lead the agency into a new era of growth and innovation.“I am thrilled to take on the role of President at Apogee,” said Kmetz.“This agency has a proven track record of success, and I am excited to continue building upon our legacy. I look forward to leading our talented team and helping our clients achieve their business objectives.”Greg Hoffman, CEO of Apogee, also announced the promotion of Cara Dean to Senior Affiliate Manager. Dean started with Apogee in March 2021 and has a full load of clients with exceptionally high retention and satisfaction ratings. She has been instrumental in the growth of our top programs, including Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Orthofeet, CEFALY Technologies, and Sfoglini.“When I started the agency, we had less than a dozen competitors, and it was a small community of affiliate managers that shared best practices,” Hoffman said.“Today, we have hundreds of competitors in a $17 Billion industry. I trust Lynsey to guide this team to continued growth and client satisfaction through proactive management and ideas. We will continue to stand out as one of the last family-owned, original agencies with great affiliate case studies .”About Apogee AgencyApogee Agency was recently named one of the top 30 agencies in the world by Hello Partner . It is a full-service affiliate marketing firm that specializes in helping brands grow through strategic partnerships and innovative digital marketing solutions. Focusing on recruitment, education, and activation of relevant partners, Apogee delivers measurable results for clients across various industries.

Greg Hoffman

Apogee Agency

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.