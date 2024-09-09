ADMIRAL INSURANCE GROUP HIRES VP OF EXCESS CASUALTY, BEN ROSENTHAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Business continues to expand its Excess Casualty Department to establish a nationwide presence

Admiral Insurance Group, a Berkley Company providing wholesale-dedicated excess and surplus (E&S) lines commercial insurance, announces the appointment of Ben Rosenthal as Vice President of Excess Casualty.

Mr. Rosenthal has more than 25 years of experience in Excess Casualty Underwriting as well as the E&S sector. Mr. Rosenthal will establish a new presence for Admiral's Excess Casualty business within the East Coast and Midwest region while actively recruiting new talent for his team.

"Ben brings extensive experience in E&S leadership, which he will leverage as he continues the expansion of our Excess Casualty business," says Brian Lineberger, Excess Casualty SVP.

This news comes a year after Admiral's Excess Casualty Department, led by Brian Lineberger, was created. Mr. Rosenthal's addition will allow Admiral to continue meeting a growing demand for excess casualty by connecting with wholesale brokers in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

About Admiral Insurance

Admiral Insurance Group, a Berkley company, provides excess and surplus lines coverage for commercial risks that generally consist of hard-to-place, specialized risks involving moderate to high degrees of hazard, exclusively through wholesale brokers.

Admiral Insurance Group writes on behalf of Berkley member insurance companies, which are rated A+ (Superior) Financial Size Category XV by A.M. Best Company.

