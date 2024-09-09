Renowned Blood Cancer Expert Named NYU Langone Hospital--Brooklyn's New Section Chief Of Hematology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar Lahoud, MD, an experienced and renowned physician and researcher, has been named the section chief of hematology at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and the director for strategy and operations in the hematology and oncology division at Perlmutter Cancer Center .

Oscar B. Lahoud, MD

A Brooklynite, Dr. Lahoud brings extensive knowledge of treating patients in his borough and will lead the world-class teams at the Perlmutter Cancer Center in providing the best possible patient outcomes. He comes to NYU Langone Health from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as senior medical director for strategic partnerships.

Throughout his career, Dr. Lahoud has treated many types of blood cancers, including lymphoma, leukemia, myeloid disorders such as myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms, and plasma cell disorders such as multiple myeloma. He uses the most advanced standards of care, novel therapies, and clinical trials to cater to patients' specific needs. He also specializes in bone marrow stem cell transplants and immune and cellular therapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells.

"As a Brooklynite, I am passionate about bringing the most advanced care to my neighbors and beyond," says Dr. Lahoud. "I am committed to NYU Langone's mission that every person with cancer should have the opportunity to access the expertise and cutting-edge therapies across all locations."

As the section chief of hematology for NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, Dr. Lahoud will lead a multidisciplinary hematologic malignancy program, including treatment of complex hematological conditions, which were historically sent out to Manhattan. Brooklyn has a large population, and having world-class cancer care available in their neighborhoods is part of the Perlmutter Cancer Center's core mission.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Lahoud join our team," says Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Professor and Chair of Radiation Oncology, and the director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center. "His local expertise in Brooklyn is invaluable to continued expansion of services and care at all of our locations."

About Dr. Lahoud

Dr. Lahoud received his medical degree at the University of Michigan after getting his bachelor's degree in cell and molecular biology. He then went on to complete his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in hematology-oncology at Maimonides Medical Center. He served as an advanced fellow for adult bone marrow transplantation at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, then climbed the ladder there, serving several professional and leadership positions.

He has a deep academic interest in advancing the field of hematology by leading and participating in numerous clinical trials. He authored and co-authored over 50 peer-reviewed manuscripts in prominent medical journals and has presented his research at national and international conferences.

