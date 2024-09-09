National Football League And Playvs Announce The First-Ever Madden NFL Youth Championship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Students from across the U.S. will compete in Madden 25 at the team and individual levels, participating in healthy competition that promotes skill growth and leadership

The National League and PlayVS, a leading amateur esports platform, announced today the launch of the Madden NFL Youth Championship (MYC), the first-ever Madden NFL 25 series exclusive to middle and high school students across the United States. The program is designed to promote leadership skill development, camaraderie and personal growth through joining a community of Madden NFL players.

MYC is powered by a strategic partnership between the NFL and PlayVS, underscored by a collective commitment to provide access to competitive gaming and learning opportunities for students. PlayVS will facilitate all competitions and serve as a hub for team schedules, match play, player and coach chat, team standings and playoff brackets.

To celebrate the launch of this new initiative Los Angeles Rams running back, Kyren Williams will join "The Insiders" on NFL Network on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET to discuss the Madden Youth Championship's positive impact on participants and what they can look forward to by participating in the MYC.

"This is a unique opportunity for young boys and girls who love Madden to build camaraderie and represent their schools at the Pro Bowl Games or the 2025 NFL Draft," said Williams. "It's a chance for these students to experience an NFL event that few will get in their lifetime."

Students can join the championship in two ways:

Scholastic Esports Team Registration: Middle and high school students can register to compete with their school esports program in a season-long competition to be crowned the best team in the state or region.

Individual Player Registration: Players aged 13-18 in the U.S can register to compete in up to four open tournament qualifiers held throughout the year:

Fall Qualifier #1: Oct. 25 – 27 (Registration opens Sept. 9).

Fall Qualifier #2: Nov. 22 – 24 (Registration opens Oct. 24). The winners from these two fall qualifiers will win a trip to Orlando in January to compete in the championship finals at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

Winter Qualifier #1:

Feb. 21 – 23 (Registration opens Nov. 21).

Winter Qualifier #2: Mar. 28 – 30 (Registration opens

Feb. 20). The winners from these two Winter qualifiers will win a trip to Green Bay in April to compete in the championship finals at the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The Madden NFL Youth Championship aligns perfectly with our goal to engage young fans and foster a love for football through innovative and accessible platforms. By offering this opportunity, we are helping students develop essential skills," said Ed Kiang, Vice President of Video Gaming at the NFL. "The chance to compete at marquee NFL events like the Pro Bowl Games and the NFL Draft provides an unforgettable experience that connects students directly with an NFL community brought together through their love of Madden NFL. We look forward to seeing the incredible talent and enthusiasm these young players will bring."

Based on a recent PlayVS survey conducted earlier this year, esports has shown to have a powerful positive impact on students across the country: 60% of coaches have observed improvements in grades and attendance among their players and 83% have noted enhanced leadership skills. For 46% of students, participating in an esports team through PlayVS marks their first extracurricular activity at school, opening doors to new social and developmental opportunities.

"This new initiative with Madden NFL gaming and our youth esports platform is not only fostering a healthy competitive spirit but also promoting the development of crucial life competencies including leadership, critical thinking and good sportsmanship," said Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayVS. "We believe these leagues and tournaments will open doors for many players, helping them to connect with their peers, showcase their skills to college recruiters and engage deeply with the broader Madden and NFL communities."

Registration for both the Madden Youth Championship middle and high school scholastic leagues and open tournaments is now open. Interested schools and players can learn more and register by visiting playvs/madden-nfl-youth-championship .

About PlayVS

PlayVS (pronounced Play Versus) is North America's leading amateur esports platform, on a mission to unlock the many benefits of esports for players everywhere. PlayVS offers a single community in which players, coaches, educators, and parents come together to compete, connect, and grow through the power of esports. PlayVS is the official high school esports partner to the NFHS Network, the Special Olympics, and state and regional organizations in the U.S. and Canada that offer officially sanctioned scholastic esports leagues. To learn more about PlayVS, visit / .

