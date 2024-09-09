Elea Data Centers Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Commitment To Brazil's AI-Ready Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Data Centers, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure and colocation services in Brazil's Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, announced today the launch of its new brand identity. Following the of two major data center campuses in greater São Paulo, the company, formerly Elea Digital Data Centers, has streamlined its name to reflect its focused commitment to delivering unparalleled digital infrastructure across Brazil.

The rebrand of Elea Data Centers reflects the company's laser focus on providing comprehensive digital infrastructure solutions. This updated identity reinforces Elea's status as Brazil's largest decentralized, sustainable platform, with a strategic presence across key metropolitan areas, and formalizes its approach to supporting customers from the Edge to the Hyperscale. Elea supports a wide range of businesses by optimizing its infrastructure, ensuring they have the digital foundation to meet evolving technological demands.

"Our new brand, Elea Data Centers, symbolizes our ongoing evolution and dedication to advancing Brazil's digital transformation with AI-ready data centers designed to accommodate emerging technologies," said Alessandro Lombardi, CEO and Chairman of Elea Data Centers. "This change embodies our mission to build the digital infrastructure that will drive Brazil's future in a sustainable and impactful way."

Elea operates nine facilities across five major metros in Brazil, making it the only colocation provider with that many sites in the country. All its facilities are powered by 100% renewable energy, underscoring its leadership in sustainable digital infrastructure and its commitment to meeting the evolving demands of cloud, AI, and enterprise customers.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Elea Data Centers is Latin America's pioneering data center infrastructure platform on a mission to accelerate a responsible digital economy from the Edge to the Hyperscale. Powered by 100% renewable energy and supported by a leading North American-based financial institution in addition to local financial institutions, Elea operates a nationwide network of nine interconnected data center campuses in the most critical interconnected Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of Brazil, with the capacity and scale to accommodate the high-density cloud and AI deployment needs of hyperscalers, and large global or local enterprises. Elea is the world's bridgeway to Brazil, coupling local market expertise with high-performance solutions that ensure your business' successful entry into LATAM. For more information, visit .

