ICEYE US, a leader in persistent Earth monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announced today that it has been selected by NASA to provide synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data for its Commercial Smallsat Data (CSDA) Program through a 5-year fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract.

ICEYE US Selected by NASA to Provide Radar Satellite Imagery in Support of Earth Science and Research

Since 2020, NASA's CSDA program has been identifying, evaluating, and acquiring data from commercial sources, including ICEYE satellites, to support the scientific research, analysis, and application objectives of NASA's Earth Science Division.

"NASA's Earth Science objectives are invaluable for exploring and protecting our planet. We remain grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting NASA's mission with our data," said Eric Jensen , CEO of ICEYE US. "NASA researchers, collaborating scientists and academic partners will enjoy expanded access to a reliable, accurate radar data stream from the world's largest commercial SAR constellation. We look forward to enabling the scientific discoveries that lie ahead."

NASA has long proven the value of adding commercial remote sensing data to its existing capabilities as a critical tool for capturing changes across the Earth's surface. With the increasing impact of climate change, these tools are more critical than ever.

Unlike traditional Earth observation satellites, SAR satellites can collect data in daylight, at night, through cloud cover, and under other challenging atmospheric conditions. Importantly for science, radar sensors provide millimeter accuracy in their measurement of features on Earth's surface, allowing detailed investigation for scientific study. Unique to ICEYE's constellation capabilities is the ability to produce both wide area datasets, such as glacial regions or deserts, or targeted areas, like forests or coastlines, with a high revisit rate that optimizes scientific value and supports breakthrough scientific research applications.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Operating the world's largest commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE US is ICEYE's local branch in the United States of America.

