MEDIA ADVISORY - Carbon Capture Canada: Major Events

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during Carbon Capture Canada, organized by dmg events , in Edmonton from September 10-12, 2024.

REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located in Room E on the Assembly Level and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 10 – Thursday, September 12, 2024.

WHAT: Tuesday, September 10 , 2024



Strategic Program Sessions



Full schedule here .



Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here .





Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta





Senator Anna M. Caballero, State Senator, 14th District, California State Senate





Andrea Hepp, President, Low Carbon Storage Hub, Shell





Christophe Malaurie, Senior Vice President of Decarbonization Solutions, Technip Energies

Corwyn Bruce, Project Director CCUS, Heidelberg Materials

Knowledge Bar Sessions



Full schedule here .

Speaker list here .

Industry Night Reception – 4:30-6:00 p.m. Details here . Wednesday, September 11 , 2024



Strategic Program Sessions



Full schedule here .



Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here .





Pavel-Casian Nitulescu, State Secretary, Energy Ministry of Romania





Patrick Chabot, Managing Director, Canada Growth Fund Investment Management





Brett Henkel, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President of Business Development, Svante





Lars-Erik Gaertner, Director of Business Development & Sales, Linde

Angus Marshall, Senior Project Engineer, Airhive

Knowledge Bar Sessions



Full schedule here .

Speaker list here .

YWE: Women in CCS Networking Event – 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Details here .

Carbon Capture Canada Awards – 5:30-9:30 p.m.



Details here . 2024 nominees here . For more information on the exhibitions, strategic program and other special features, please visit .

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.