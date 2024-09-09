MEDIA ADVISORY - Carbon Capture Canada: Major Events
| WHAT:
| We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during Carbon Capture Canada, organized by dmg events , in Edmonton from September 10-12, 2024.
| REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located in Room E on the Assembly Level and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11.
| WHEN:
| Tuesday, September 10 – Thursday, September 12, 2024.
| WHAT:
| Tuesday, September 10 , 2024
Strategic Program Sessions Wednesday, September 11 , 2024
Full schedule here . Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here . Knowledge Bar Sessions
Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta Senator Anna M. Caballero, State Senator, 14th District, California State Senate Andrea Hepp, President, Low Carbon Storage Hub, Shell Christophe Malaurie, Senior Vice President of Decarbonization Solutions, Technip Energies Corwyn Bruce, Project Director CCUS, Heidelberg Materials
Full schedule here . Speaker list here . Industry Night Reception – 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Strategic Program Sessions For more information on the exhibitions, strategic program and other special features, please visit .
Full schedule here . Key speakers noted below. Full speaker list here . Knowledge Bar Sessions
Pavel-Casian Nitulescu, State Secretary, Energy Ministry of Romania Patrick Chabot, Managing Director, Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Brett Henkel, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President of Business Development, Svante Lars-Erik Gaertner, Director of Business Development & Sales, Linde Angus Marshall, Senior Project Engineer, Airhive
Full schedule here . Speaker list here . YWE: Women in CCS Networking Event – 4:00-6:00 p.m. Carbon Capture Canada Awards – 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Details here . 2024 nominees here .
*Please note, schedule is subject to change.
| WHERE:
| Edmonton Convention Centre
9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB T5J 1N9
For media inquiries, please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
...
