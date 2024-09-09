HII Delivers Advanced REMUS 620 Uuvs To NOAA Less Than 24 Months After Unveiling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division has successfully built and delivered two REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater (UUVs) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for enhanced high-resolution ocean floor mapping.



Unveiled only 22 months ago in November 2022, the REMUS 620 is the first medium-class UUV designed to deliver a comprehensive range of above- and below-water capabilities over long distances.

“The rapid delivery of the REMUS 620 underscores HII's exceptional agility and efficiency in producing and deploying uncrewed systems that meet the needs of our customers,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies' Unmanned Systems business group.“The swift production and delivery timeline to NOAA demonstrate our commitment to supporting our customers' mission requirements with rapid development and deployment of new capabilities and technology.”

The REMUS 620 vehicles incorporate cutting-edge modular design and engineering. Like all the REMUS UUVs built by HII, the NOAA REMUS 620 vehicles have been modified with customized enhancements for NOAA's advanced underwater mapping and habitat restoration missions. Upgrades include a synthetic aperture sonar module, additional energy module, and auxiliary equipment.









A photo accompanying this release is available at: .

NOAA plans to use the REMUS 620 vehicles for high-resolution mapping in the Gulf of Mexico, with a focus on restoring Mesophotic and Deep Benthic Communities - or dim and sunlight-free seafloor habitats - injured by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The timely delivery of these UUVs will allow NOAA to accelerate its critical environmental restoration and exploration missions, building on its existing use of other REMUS models for habitat characterization, marine archaeology, and various oceanographic studies.

“The market interest in the REMUS 620 has been tremendous,” Fotheringham said.“The rapid delivery to NOAA, alongside our growing backlog of REMUS 300 orders, reinforces the market's confidence in the continued capabilities and versatility of the REMUS series.”

More than 600 REMUS UUVs have been sold globally and are in operation in more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Over 90% of the vehicles delivered in the past 23 years are still operational today, demonstrating the platform's durability and the ability to integrate new technologies as they are developed.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



HII on the web:

HII on Facebook:

HII on X: HII on Instagram:

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

...

Tel: 202.264.7126

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at