$12.5 Bn Influenza Vaccine Market To 2032 By Vaccine Type, Technology, Age Group, Route Of Administration, And Region

The global influenza vaccine market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.17% during 2023-2032

The launch of numerous favorable initiatives by bodies promoting vaccination programs, the rising prevalence of influenza and seasonal outbreaks, and the introduction of more effective and broadly protective influenza vaccines are some of the key factors driving the market globally.



The rising cases of seasonal influenza are elevating the hospitalization rates. For example, according to the Statista Research report, published on December 6, 2023, there were 31 million cases of influenza in the United States during the 2022-2023 flu season. Moreover, there were 4,977 number of deaths caused by influenza during the 2021-2022 flu season. In addition to this, a large part of the population in the United States failed to get vaccinated. In 2021-2022, only 37 % of those aged 18 to 49 years received a flu vaccination, which was much lower as compared to children and the elderly.

As such, the elevating focus among healthcare organizations on highlighting the importance of influenza vaccinations is bolstering the market growth. For instance, in February 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the recommendations for the viral composition of influenza vaccines for the 2023-2024 influenza season. The announcement was made at an information session at the end of a 4-day meeting on the composition of influenza virus vaccines.

The Rising Awareness Towards Influenza Vaccination

The growing prevalence of seasonal influenza is primarily bolstering the market growth. For example, the global flu data that was published in February 2022 mentioned that an estimated 1 billion individuals worldwide were infected by seasonal influenza. In line with this, the report also stated that out of those 1 billion, about 3 to 5 million people had a severe case of flu every year. Furthermore, according to the data published by WHO in December 2022, 5%-15% of the population was affected by influenza in the European region. Similarly, the Plos One Journal article published in July 2021 mentioned that approximately 5%-10% and 20%-30% of new cases of influenza infections occurred among children and adults annually.

The elevating cases of the influenza virus are increasing awareness among individuals towards influenza vaccination, which is providing a positive outlook to the overall market growth. Besides this, healthcare organizations are launching campaigns to provide information regarding the benefits of immunization, thereby driving the demand for influenza vaccines.

For example, a healthcare survey conducted in June 2022 by Sanofi reported that pharmacists and physicians recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide vaccines like Fluzone high-dose quadrivalent, for people who're 65 and older, for the treatment of influenza. The growing inclination among individuals of all age groups will continue to propel the influenza vaccine market share over the forecasted period.

The Growing Support from Government Bodies

Government bodies across the globe are collaborating with key companies to support R&D activities related to the development of influenza vaccines. As per the influenza vaccine market statistics, in September 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) entered a broad inter-agency partnership coordinated by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) that supported the advanced development of novel influenza vaccines. Furthermore, government authorities are enhancing and easing the process of regulatory approvals, which is positively influencing the influenza vaccine market growth.

For example, in July 2022, the United States FDA approved the request of GlaxoSmithKline for the Fluarix, which is a quadrivalent vaccine. In line with this, the government is also investing in clinical trials and R&D activities related to the development of influenza vaccinations. For instance, in March 2022, the government bodies in Australia invested more than US$ 100 Million in the seasonal influenza vaccine to protect individuals at risk. Additionally, major healthcare companies are investing extensively in the introduction of advanced therapy in the form of vaccines. This, in turn, is bolstering the future of influenza vaccine market.

Quadrivalent represents the most popular type of influenza vaccine

Quadrivalent influenza vaccines are specifically designed to protect against four flu viruses, namely two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. The quadrivalent segment holds a significant share of the influenza vaccine market, owing to its efficacy against viral infections, cost-effectiveness, and easy availability in clinics and hospitals. In addition to this, the fast product approvals for the quadrivalent type of vaccine are also fueling the market growth. For example, in July 2022, the United States FDA approved the request of GlaxoSmithKline for the Fluarix, which is a quadrivalent vaccine.

The Fluarix quadrivalent vaccine provides active immunization to prevent disease caused by the influenza A subtype virus and type B virus. Furthermore, key companies are investing in vaccine facilities to elevate the production processes, thereby driving the global market for influenza vaccine. For example, in April 2021, Sanofi invested over € 600 million to build a new vaccine facility in Toronto to increase its supply of influenza vaccines in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The new facility developed quadrivalent influenza vaccines and served its customers with effective vaccinations.

Egg-based holds the largest share in the market

Egg-based technology refers to one of the conventional methods utilized for vaccine production, wherein the influenza virus strains are grown in chicken eggs before being processed and harvested for vaccine formulation. Moreover, the egg-based method has been extensively adopted, owing to its established safety, scalability, cost-effectiveness, etc. For example, in February 2024, the WHO announced recommendations for the viral composition of influenza vaccines for the 2024-2025 influenza season in the northern hemisphere. The egg-based vaccines that are recommended include an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus, an A/Thailand/8/2022 (H3N2)-like virus, and a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

Pediatric dominates the market

Pediatric vaccines are specifically formulated to enhance the immune systems of children, especially those under the age of five, who are more susceptible to severe flu-related complications. These vaccinations aid in ensuring adequate protection against the disease. Consequently, healthcare providers, government bodies, and parents are recognizing the importance of pediatric influenza vaccination, leading to the escalating demand for pediatric flu vaccines.

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market

In North America, the growing prevalence of the influenza virus is propelling the regional market. According to the CDC data, nearly 150,865 influenza-positive cases were reported in December 2022, among which 149,704 cases were influenza A and 1,61 influenza B virus types. In line with this, in December 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada mentioned that nearly 34,413 influenza cases were reported in Canada from August 2022 to December 2022.

Such increased occurrence of influenza cases among the population across North America is expected to drive the need for influenza vaccines. For instance, in June 2021, NIH launched the clinical trials of FluMos-v1, a vaccine candidate in the United States. This vaccine stimulates antibodies against multiple influenza virus strains by displaying part of the influenza virus proteins.

Global Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis:



Major Market Drivers: One of the primary influenza vaccine market drivers is the growing initiatives launched by healthcare organizations to increase public awareness regarding the importance of influenza vaccinations. These agencies are also organizing health education campaigns, which are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, government bodies across countries are providing subsidies and free vaccinations for priority age groups, such as elderly individuals, healthcare workers, and children, which, in turn, is improving access to vaccines.

Key Market Trends: One of the primary influenza vaccine market trends is the rising investment by key players in the production and distribution of quadrivalent vaccines. In addition, the introduction of novel technologies, such as recombinant and cell-based approaches, is expected to bolster the influenza vaccine market demand over the forecasted period.

Geographical Trend: According to the report, North America holds the largest regional market for influenza vaccines. The increasing focus of healthcare authorities to prioritize vaccination programs and campaigns is driving the regional market. Furthermore, well-established healthcare infrastructures in North America and extensive investments in R&D activities are also acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Competitive Landscape: Some of the prominent companies in the influenza vaccine market include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and SINOVAC, among many others. Challenges and Opportunities: One of the key challenges in the influenza vaccine market outlook is complex regulatory approval processes that can negatively impact the distribution of vaccines. In addition to this, the inflating need for scaling up production and ensuring efficacy and safety across various age groups is further hindering the global market. However, the rising efforts from government bodies and public healthcare organizations to ensure that influenza vaccines are accessible, effective, and accepted by individuals will continue to augment the influenza vaccine market growth in the coming years.

