Scooped Cookie Dough Bar And The Idea Integration Partner To Launch Offering In Sam's Club Locations In San Antonio

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and The Idea Integration Co Partner to Launch Retail Offering in Sam's Club Locations in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scooped Cookie Dough Bar , a beloved local Texas brand, will be available soon as a (take-home) cookie dough offering in select Sam's Club locations throughout San Antonio. This exciting venture marks a significant milestone for the company as it begins its journey into big-box retail. Scooped has partnered with The Idea Integration Co , a renowned marketing and advertising agency, to ensure the success of this launch and to propel the brand toward national recognition.

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, known for its irresistible cookie dough treats, has emerged from the challenges of the pandemic with a renewed focus on growth, driven by a robust big-box retail strategy. The brand's entry into Sam's Club is a crucial step toward expanding its reach and getting its beloved products into more homes nationwide.

"Getting into Sam's Club is the next big step for Scooped Cookie Dough," said Matt Weber, CEO of Scooped Cookie Dough Bar. "We have earned this opportunity and look forward to getting our cookie dough into more homes."

The initial launch will focus on Sam's Club locations in San Antonio, Texas, with plans to expand to a national level in all Sam's Club stores in the near future. The launch will be supported by conventional and guerrilla marketing tactics, including secret plans to capture attention in physical stores and a targeted social media campaign, aligning perfectly with The Idea Integration Co's expertise in creating buzz and driving brand growth.

The partnership between Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and The Idea Integration Co originated during a company offsite. The Idea Integration Co identified Scooped as one of the 500 admired brands they aspired to collaborate with. After several months of strategic discussions, the two companies are working closely to bring Scooped's delicious cookie dough to more consumers, starting with the San Antonio area.

"When we added Scooped to our list of favorite brands, it was because we identified a brand with a great product that needed and deserved a little push to become a national brand," said Saul Colt, CEO of The Idea Integration Co. "We are excited that they saw our vision for their growth, and we look forward to being a part of their company story going forward."

About Scooped Cookie Dough Bar

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar is a popular cookie dough brand based in San Antonio, Texas, with multiple store locations around the state. The brand is dedicated to bringing joy to cookie dough lovers everywhere, offering a range of delicious flavors in both store and retail formats. As the brand expands its presence into big-box retail, Scooped remains committed to delivering high-quality, irresistible products to its growing fan base.

About The Idea Integration Co

The Idea Integration Co is a leading marketing and advertising agency known for its innovative and edgy approach to brand growth. With a team of creative minds hailing from prestigious backgrounds like Mad Magazine and The Simpsons, the agency specializes in unconventional marketing tactics that drive results. The Idea Integration Co is passionate about helping brands reach their full potential and make a lasting impact in the marketplace.

