Global Smart Meter Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The smart meter market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.34 billion in 2023 to $26.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased mandates for energy efficiency and grid modernization, consumer and utility focus on energy conservation and cost reduction, increasing renewable energy integration, growth in awareness and demand for energy consumption transparency, and reduced manual reading costs.

The smart meter market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced analytics for predictive maintenance and efficiency, growth in developing regions and urbanization, the need for metering solutions to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the demand for comprehensive energy monitoring and optimization, and government policies driving energy efficiency initiatives.

The increasing adoption of renewable energy is expected to propel the growth of the smart meter market going forward. Renewable energy refers to energy generated from natural resources that are replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. The adoption of renewable energy is rising due to several factors, such as increasing environmental awareness, government incentives, advancements in technology, decreasing costs of renewable energy systems, and the need for energy security and sustainability. Smart meters are used for the efficient integration and management of renewable energy sources by providing real-time data on energy consumption and production.

Key players in the smart meter market include Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, ABB Group, Larsen & Toubro, Sensus Technologies Private Limited, Sagemcom SAS, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Itron Inc., Landis Gyr Limited, Wasion Holdings Limited, Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Hexing Electrical Co., Badger Meter Inc, Pietro Fiorentini Db India Private Limited, Aclara Technologies LLC, Kamstrup Metering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the smart meter market are developing advanced metering infrastructure and data analytics such as smart meters with grid-edge capabilities, to enhance energy efficiency, improve grid reliability, and provide detailed insights into energy consumption patterns. A smart meter with grid-edge capabilities is a sophisticated device that tracks energy use and offers real-time data and insights from the edge of the power grid, improving monitoring and management of electricity distribution.

1) By Type: Smart Electric Meter, Smart Gas Meter, Smart Water Meter

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Technology: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

4) By Communication: Radio Frequency (RF), Power Line Communication (PLC), Cellular

5) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart meter market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart meter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A smart meter is an advanced device that digitally measures and records electricity, gas, or water usage in real time, transmitting this data securely to utility companies for billing and monitoring purposes. Smart meters are used to accurately measure and monitor energy consumption in real time, facilitating efficient energy management and billing.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global smart meter market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Smart Meter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart meter market size, smart meter market drivers and trends, smart meter market major players, smart meter competitors' revenues, smart meter market positioning, and smart meter market growth across geographies. The smart meter market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

