SOFAZ Leadership Discusses Investment Prospects With Chinese Companies
9/9/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
During a business trip to China, a delegation led by Israfil
Mammadov, the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), attended the opening ceremony of
the 24th China International investment and Trade Fair and held
meetings with various public and private sector institutions,
Azernews reports.
At a round table meeting with He Lifeng, Deputy Prime Minister
of the State Council of China, and representatives from other state
institutions, discussions centered on potential joint activities
between the sovereign wealth funds of Azerbaijan and China,
potential areas of partnership, sustainable development, and the
implementation of green energy practices.
The visit also included meetings with several key figures such
as Liu Haoling, Vice Chairman of China Investment Corporation;
Jonathan Gray, President of Blackstone Investment Group; Bruce
Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management; and Xuan Changneng, Vice
Chairman of the People's Bank of China. SOFAZ also engaged with
representatives from China Energy Engineering Corporation, CATL,
HiTHIUM, and other leading industrial and energy companies. These
discussions focused on expanding cooperative relations between
SOFAZ and these institutions, exploring investment prospects, and
enhancing future partnerships.
