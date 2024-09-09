Xiao-I Corporation And The National Association Of The Deaf Partner To Enhance Accessible Communication For Deaf Individuals With AI Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI ) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence company, announces that it signed a strategic partnership with the National Association of the Deaf (the "NAD"), a premier American organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. This collaboration aims to leverage AI to break down communication barriers and enhance accessibility for the deaf community.

The NAD, established in 1880, is the nation's foremost civil rights organization for deaf and hard of hearing individuals, advocating for their rights and providing critical resources and support. The NAD's mission encompasses a wide range of advocacy areas including education, employment, healthcare, and technology, all aimed at improving the lives of millions of deaf and hard of hearing Americans.

The strategic cooperation between Xiao-I and NAD will focus on developing and implementing advanced AI solutions to facilitate seamless communication for deaf individuals. By integrating Xiao-I's cutting-edge AI technology with NAD's extensive expertise and resources, the partnership aims to create innovative tools and platforms that enhance communication accessibility. These AI-driven solutions will be tailored to meet the unique needs of the deaf community, ensuring they are user-friendly and highly effective in real-world scenarios. The collaboration seeks to empower deaf individuals by providing them with tools that enable better access to information, services, and opportunities, thus fostering greater inclusivity and social integration.

Introducing Hearview Smart Glasses for the Deaf

In line with Xiao-I's commitment to accessibility, the company has launched the Hearview Smart Glasses in US market in August 2024, designed to improve communication and accessibility for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. These innovative glasses offer real-time subtitles for conversations, enhancing everyday interactions. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 46 million adults in the U.S. report some form of hearing loss, and Xiao-I's AI technologies aim to address this need. A product testing video can be viewed here: Hearview Smart Glasses Test .

This partnership underscores Xiao-I Corporation's commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and the "AI for Good" initiative. By focusing on social impact and the ethical use of AI, the collaboration aims to set a benchmark for how technology can be harnessed to address social challenges and promote equality. "At Xiao-I, we believe in the transformative power of AI to drive social good. Our partnership with NAD is a testament to our commitment to using AI to create inclusive solutions that improve lives," said Hui Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I Corporation. "Together, we aim to break down communication barriers and enhance the quality of life for deaf individuals."

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range

of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are

highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its

cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to

enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more

information, please visit: .

