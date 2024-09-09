Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The marine parallel hybrid propulsion market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.88 billion in 2023 to $0.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing need for fuel-efficient, increasing focus on environmental sustainability in maritime transportation, increasing orders for marine hybrid engines, increasing demand for sustainable shipping, and increased shipbuilding.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The marine parallel hybrid propulsion market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for environmentally friendly propulsion systems, increasing demand for investment in the oil and gas sector, increasing demand from consumers and businesses, increasingly stringent global regulations on emissions and marine pollution, and long-term operational cost savings.

Growth Driver Of The Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market

The increase in maritime transportation is expected to propel the growth of the marine parallel hybrid propulsion market going forward. Maritime transportation refers to transporting goods, passengers, or cargo by sea using ships, boats, or other watercraft. The increase in maritime transportation is driven by economic, technological, and logistical factors supporting global trade and financial integration. Marine parallel hybrid propulsion systems represent a sustainable and technologically advanced solution for modern maritime transportation, addressing environmental concerns and operational efficiency demands in the marine industry.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market Growth?

Key players in the marine parallel hybrid propulsion market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Caterpillar Inc., ABB Ltd., Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Danfoss, Warstsila Oyj Abp, Brunswick Corporation, MAN Energy Solutions, Kongsberg Maritime, Schottel GmbH, Groupe Beneteau, Nidec Industrial Solutions, Volvo Penta, Steyr Motors GmbH, Corvus Energy, Transfluid, Niigata Power Systems Co. Ltd, Oceanvolt Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the marine parallel hybrid propulsion market are focused on developing innovative products such as next-gen hybrid propulsion systems. A next-generation hybrid propulsion system combines the advantages of traditional combustion engines with electric propulsion. It typically consists of a combustion engine working alongside an electric motor and batteries. This setup allows for greater efficiency, reduced emissions, and flexibility in power delivery, making it suitable for various marine applications.

How Is The Global Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market Segmented ?

1) By Component: Power Management System, Gearbox, Battery, Generator, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Motor, Other Components

2) By Ship Type: Tanker, Passenger Ship, Container Ship, Fishing Vessel, Yacht, Cruise Ship, Other Ship Types

3) By Operation Type: Serial Hybrid Propulsion System, Parallel Hybrid Propulsion System

4) By Installation: Line Fit, Retrofit

5) By End-User: Commercial Shipping, Naval Applications, Recreational Boating, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market

North America was the largest region in the marine parallel hybrid propulsion market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the marine parallel hybrid propulsion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Marine Parallel Hybrid Propulsion Market Definition

Marine parallel hybrid propulsion refers to a propulsion system for ships and boats that combines a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) with an electric motor. In this configuration, the combustion engine and electric motor are connected to the same driveline or propeller shaft, allowing them to operate in parallel. This system enhances efficiency, reduces emissions, and provides operational flexibility in various maritime applications.

