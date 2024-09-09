UN General Assembly President Requested To Convene Special Session On Future Artificial General Intelligence AGI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jerome C. Glenn, CEO of The Millennium Project, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Millennium Project , in collaboration with the World Academy of Art and Science and the World Futures Study Federation sent an open letter to the incoming President of UN General Assembly, His Excellency Mr. Philémon Yang, today about the development, security, and governance of future forms of AI called Artificial General Intelligence or AGI.This Open Letter signed by 230 political, business, and academic leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Futures Research warns that within the decade many versions of un-regulated AGI could be released on the Internet. Without national licensing systems and UN coordination, humanity could lose control of AGI that can re-write its own code getting smarter and smarter, moment by moment, evolving into an Artificial Super Intelligence far beyond our control or understanding.During a proposed UN General Assembly Special Session on AGI, the letter calls for a UN resolution to create a committee of the willing to draft a UN Convention on AI with two sections – one on Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI) and one on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – which could lead to the creation of a specialized Agency for the governance and safe development of Artificial Intelligence in all its forms. In a recent international study on regulations and global governance structures for the transition to AGI to be published in the State of the Future 20.0 next week, a multi-stakeholder, hybrid (AI and human) governance system was rated the most likely to ensure current and future AI development aligns with human rights and wellbeing.“Governing the transition to AGI could be the most complex, difficult management problem humanity has ever faced,” says Jerome Glenn, CEO of the Millennium Project. To which Stuart Russell, leading AI expert at University of California, Berkeley adds:“Furthermore, failure to solve it [AGI management] before proceeding to create AGI systems would be a fatal mistake for human civilization. No entity has the right to make that mistake.”

