Exotel Unveils New Local Cloud And AI Solutions For Enhanced Customer Experience In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 9, 2024 -- Exotel, a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and experience solutions, successfully concluded its flagship event, EngageX 2024 , in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the introduction of the all-new Ameyo by Exotel. This marks a new chapter in the company's journey, featuring the launch of the Kingdom's first local cloud for Customer Experience (CX), integrated with local telephony and AI. This initiative represents a transformative milestone in Exotel's commitment to supporting KSA's digital future by providing businesses with innovative tools to enhance customer interactions, in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The introduction of Exotel's local cloud for CX and advanced AI for enterprise communication represents a significant advancement for businesses in Saudi Arabia, enabling them to manage customer communications with unprecedented speed, security, and scalability. This empowers companies to deliver personalized and relevant experiences at scale while adhering to the region's rigorous data privacy regulations.

Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Exotel, commented, "The launch in Saudi Arabia signifies our commitment to fostering digital transformation across the region. By providing locally hosted, AI-powered solutions, businesses can meet the evolving needs of their customers while adhering to the Kingdom's regulatory requirements."

Krishnendu Paul, Senior Director of Operations & Business Strategy at Solex Plus, said, "The integration of Exotel's first local cloud for Customer Experience (CX), combined with local telephony and AI, will significantly enhance our customer experience. It will enable us to deliver faster, more personalized interactions while ensuring the highest standards of data security and scalability."

Awais Ahmad, IT & PMO Director at e& enterprise, added, "AI and technology are reshaping how we connect with customers, making interactions more personalized, responsive, and meaningful. From predictive insights to 24/7 support, these innovations are transforming customer experiences across Saudi Arabia. With Vision 2030 leading the way, businesses here have the unique opportunity to use AI not just to meet customer needs, but to truly elevate the way they engage, creating experiences that are smarter, faster, and more connected."

Key Highlights of the New Local Cloud and AI for Enterprise Communication:



Faster, Reliable Performance: With a locally hosted infrastructure, businesses in KSA benefit from reduced latency, delivering faster and more responsive customer interactions.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: In full compliance with KSA's stringent data protection laws, the local cloud ensures that customer data is stored within the country, providing peace of mind for businesses prioritizing data privacy.

Scalability and Flexibility: Designed to support businesses of all sizes, the new cloud allows companies to easily scale their operations, especially during high-traffic periods such as festive and holiday seasons. Innovation with AI-Powered Customer Engagement: The platform integrates AI to enable more personalized customer interactions, from voice-based assistants to predictive analytics, ensuring better customer retention and satisfaction.

Speaking on the broader implications for businesses, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, added, "The introduction of this local cloud infrastructure with added Generative AI capabilities brings a new level of insights, automation, security, and scalability to customer interactions. We're happy to be at the forefront of driving digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and look forward to empowering businesses and contact centers with the tools to grow securely and efficiently."

EngageX 2024 also featured participation from industry leaders across various sectors, including BFSI, retail, healthcare, e-commerce, hospitality, and BPO, showcasing the tangible benefits of Exotel's new cloud for CX. Attendees experienced firsthand how this cloud infrastructure and AI are poised to set new standards in secure, compliant, and efficient customer communication, in line with the Kingdom's broader goals of economic and digital growth.

About Exotel:

Exotel delivers technologies that transform communication between humans and companies, delivering a supreme customer engagement and experience. Trusted by over 7000 clients globally, 200+ in ME across various industries, we facilitate over 20 billion annual conversations through omnichannel, voice, contact center agents, and bots. Exotel's AI-powered solutions empower agents, bots and customers alike, enhancing interactions with conversational intelligence, and optimizing resources to deliver exceptional CX and business growth. Exotel wins when you Win.

