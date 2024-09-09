R&T Deposit Solutions Names Kim Liao Head Of Regulatory Affairs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ms. Liao Brings Over 20 Years of Expertise in Regulation and Leadership.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R&T Deposit Solutions ("R&T"), a leading provider of tech-enabled cash management and deposit solutions programs, today announced the appointment of Kimberley (Kim) Liao as Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory Relations & Affairs. In this role, Ms. Liao will act as R&T's primary liaison with financial regulators and oversee regulatory risk management across the organization.

Ms. Liao brings more than two decades of experience in regulatory engagement, banking supervision, investment banking and private equity consulting. She joins R&T from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she played a significant role in supervising systemically important financial institutions and technology service providers. During her tenure, Ms. Liao held key roles in pioneering initiatives such as the Federal Reserve System's study on distributed ledger technologies and the launch of the New York Innovation Center, a strategic partnership with their Bank for International Settlements (BIS). Additionally, her leadership and contributions to their technology service provider program were nominated for the William Taylor Award for Excellence in Bank Supervision.

Ms. Liao has also represented the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on two international working groups-BCBS TFFT Open Banking/APIs & CPMI-IOSCO Digital Innovations-under the auspices of the BIS, underscoring her expertise and leadership in the regulatory arena.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim to R&T's executive leadership team. Her extensive knowledge and experience working with industry regulators will be instrumental in helping our clients stay ahead of regulatory changes and thrive in the evolving banking landscape," said Susan Cosgrove, R&T's Executive Chairperson.

Ms. Liao's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic hires at R&T over the past year. Since Susan Cosgrove joined as Executive Chairperson in September 2023, she and CEO Joe Jerkovich have focused on expanding and strengthening the company's senior leadership team. This includes the appointments of Michelle Barone as Chief Revenue Officer, Joe Carroll as Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Gerosa as Chief Financial Officer, Jason Mull as Chief Risk Officer & Chief Information Security Officer and Mieko Shibata as Chief Information Officer.

Celebrating 50 years in the industry, R&T Deposit Solutions provides cash management and deposit placement programs to the financial services industry. Through its tech-enabled services, R&T helps banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, trust companies and wealth managers meet their unique cash sweep and deposit funding needs. As a recognized leader in the administration of deposit networks, the Demand Deposit Marketplace® (DDM®) program administered by R&T, provides banks and other depository institutions access to billions of dollars in reciprocal deposits and the ability to support their customers' deposit insurance needs. R&T is a portfolio company with the majority interests owned by private equity firms, GTCR and Estancia Capital Partners. For more information about R&T, please visit our website at . Click here for R&T's list of receiving institutions. R&T is not an FDIC-insured institution. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of an FDIC-insured institution. Certain conditions must be satisfied for FDIC pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply.

