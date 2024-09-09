2024 Entrepreneurial Women Of Impact Awards: Women Presidents Organization And Women Elevating Women Celebrate The Contributions Of Women Of Color

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANNUAL AWARDS ANNOUNCE WINNERS AHEAD OF PHILADELPHIA CEREMONY SPONSORED BY COMMERCIAL BANKING

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), in partnership with Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.), is proud to announce the award winners of the 2024 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards, sponsored by Chase Commercial Banking. Twenty-four women across North America will be honored at an evening ceremony this Wednesday, September 11 for their outstanding professional achievements and contributions to their local communities.

"We are honored to celebrate twenty-four remarkable women whose leadership and vision have elevated their businesses and made a profound impact on their communities. These awards recognize their resilience, innovation, and dedication, inspiring us all to strive for excellence and drive positive transformation both locally and beyond," said Camille Burns, CEO of Women Presidents Organization.

"As the visionary founder of Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.), I am honored to partner with the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking to celebrate the achievements of women of color. This annual awards reception highlights their resilience, innovation, and dedication to community. These awards underscore our shared commitment to amplifying the voices and successes of women who are often underrepresented in business leadership," said Betty Hines, Founder and CEO of Women Elevating Women.

The 2024 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards will recognize the exceptional contributions of the following women business leaders:



Nisha Balwani, RCI Technologies (Redondo Beach, CA)

Vanessa Best, Precision HealthCare Consultants (Baldwin, NY)

Tanya Biggers, Big Star Transit, LLC (Miami, FL)

Dr. Barbara J. Brown, CapitolHill Consortium for Counseling & Consultation, LLC (Washington, D.C.)

Melanie Cook, Veritas Management Group (Alpharetta, GA)

Sanquinetta Dover, DoverStaffing, Inc. (Atlanta, GA)

Cory A. Elliott, CMT, LLC (St. Louis, MO)

Tia Ellis, Wildflower Insight (Frisco, TX)

Kyra Rénel Hardwick, The Kyra Company, LLC (Houston, TX)

Milan Harris, Milano Di Rouge (Atlanta, GA)

Dr. Apoorva Katragadda, EmerStat (Sunnyvale, CA)

Valarie King-Bailey, OnShore Technology Group (Chicago, IL)

Angel Li, RISE Education (Chicago, IL)

Arion Long, Femly (Baltimore, MD)

Rozie Makhani, SQN Associates, LLC (Chicago, IL)

Ronnette Meyers, JLAN Solutions (Washington D.C.)

Isabella Pina, Inspired Solutions, Inc. (Haymarket, VA)

Nanette Ray, TNR Advisors & Management Consultants, LLC (Katy, TX)

Avis Yates Rivers, Technology Concepts Group International (Bluffton, SC)

Seema Sanghavi, Cooks Who Feed Inc. (Welland, Ontario)

Andreina Viera Silva, Arka HR, Inc. (Boston, MA)

Dr. Chris Wachira, The Wachira Group (Oakland, CA)

Teresa Watson, Watson Enterprise Group (Atlanta, GA) Diedre L. Windsor, Windsor Group LLC (Bethesda, MD)

"When purpose meets entrepreneurship, incredible things happen-meaningful jobs are created, communities are strengthened, and our economy thrives," said Thelma Ferguson, Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Vice Chair, Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase. "We are proud to join WPO and W.E.W. in uplifting women of all backgrounds, including those historically underserved, as they build and scale their businesses. Congratulations to this year's honorees-we are proud to be a part of your story."

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-president .

ABOUT WOMEN ELEVATING WOMEN (W.E.W.)

Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) is a close-knit community of multicultural women executives and entrepreneurs, providing support and resources for those aiming to scale their businesses to million-dollar enterprises, a milestone achieved by less than 3% of women-owned businesses. At W.E.W., we empower and uplift women through our 5 Pillars of Success: Collaborate, Connect, Communicate, Cultivate, and Courage, hosting over 20 events annually. These events offer tools, shared resources, connections, and strategic partnerships aimed at facilitating growth. Our programs and exclusive business opportunities simplify and amplify goals through strategic planning, ensuring measurable objectives aligned with each member's mission and vision. With a growing global reach, W.E.W. connects women entrepreneurs and executives from around the world, fostering a diverse network that transcends borders and empowers women to achieve unprecedented success on an international scale. Visit wewcrew to learn more.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE COMMERCIAL BANKING:

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries, and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners.

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is committed to leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs across the country by providing access, connections and opportunities to diverse business owners and to those who have been historically underserved. Today, the firm has a dedicated team of bankers focused on understanding and supporting the unique journeys of diverse, women, and veteran business owners to help their businesses grow and succeed.

Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking resources for women business owners are available at jpmorgan/CB-women-owned .

