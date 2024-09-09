The Huntington National Bank To Expand Banking Franchise In North Carolina And South Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bank to add 55 branches in the Carolinas over the next five years

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Huntington National announced its franchise expansion into North Carolina and South Carolina, furthering its presence and in the region and supporting the bank's strategic plan and long-term growth strategy.

Huntington will significantly invest in the Carolinas, adding over 350 colleagues across multiple business lines and approximately 55 retail branches over the next five years. Initial branches will be placed in Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem in North Carolina and Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville in South Carolina.

The bank's investment builds upon its 2023 Commercial Banking expansion into North Carolina and South Carolina, its existing Carolinas customer base, and the opening of its regional headquarters in Charlotte. This expansion will bring Huntington's expertise and extensive suite of products and capabilities across personal, wealth, business, and commercial banking to customers throughout the region.

"The Carolinas is a fast-growing, highly dynamic region and we are proud to deepen our presence and bring our expertise and capabilities to even more customers in this market," said Brant Standridge, Huntington's Consumer and Regional Banking President. "We are very excited to expand our franchise and bolster our retail presence in the Carolinas."

The full-scale retail expansion into the Carolinas builds on Huntington's existing multi-million dollar and multi-year plan to expand its branch presence in several other strategic markets including Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago.

"We are a national bank that believes in investing locally. We are thrilled to build on our Commercial Banking investment in the region and strengthen our dedication to serving the local customers and communities that are at the heart of our mission," said Heath Campbell, Executive Managing Director and Regional President, Carolinas.

