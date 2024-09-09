Physical Therapists In Canada - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecasts 2024-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Therapists in Canada - Size, Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to $4.7 billion through 2024, including a 0.9% rise in 2024, when will reach 31.8%.

Physiotherapists were flexible during the pandemic While the pandemic affected many industries, much of the healthcare sector remained open since it was considered essential. Even so, many patients and clinics cancelled or postponed appointments at the height of the pandemic to mitigate the spread. Others delayed physical therapy if their injury did not significantly constrain their daily activities.

Physiotherapists adopted nimble business strategies to maintain revenue during the pandemic. Despite a drop in in-person sessions and the additional costs of protective measures, mobile apps and telemedicine supported the continuity of service and strong performance for most of the years post-pandemic.

Trends and Insights



The aging population is driving an increased demand for physical therapy.

Many adults aged 65 and older are developing chronic conditions needing therapy, resulting in a need for more practices to support this expanding patient base. Musculoskeletal conditions necessitate physiotherapy for adults 65 and older.

As these conditions persist, healthcare providers are developing expanded treatment options to better serve this demographic. Ontario is the most populated province.

Its high density and major urban areas provide physiotherapists with a substantial patient base, ensuring ongoing service demand. Patients prefer to stick with their therapists to avoid treatment disruptions.

Strong patient-therapist bonds make them less likely to switch based on price changes.

Rising costs continue to place pressure on profit Physiotherapy practices will continue to struggle with a staff shortage. Shortages for physiotherapists specializing in geriatrics will become more apparent as the number of graduates cannot keep pace with the increase in the older adult population.

