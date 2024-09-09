(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cafes and Coffee Shops in the UK - Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry revenue is falling at a compound annual rate of 3.4% over the five years through 2024-25 to approximately £6.6 billion, including growth of 1.8% over the current year, where is expected to reach 7.2%. No stranger to the pandemic, revenue plummeted during lockdown as Britons stayed indoors - foregoing their commuter coffees and weekend brunches.

Despite this, the UK's coffee culture is thriving, with coffee houses serving as hubs for socialising and productivity. Health-conscious consumers are favouring hot beverages over alcohol, driving up caffeine intake. Independent cafes, focusing on artisanal and fair trade products, are gaining traction against branded chains. Innovative menu items like lavender coconut matcha lattes set them apart. Rising awareness of health and quality prompts cafes to offer trendy options like kombucha and nitro coffee.

Trends and Insights



Specialist coffee and sustainability are driving cafe growth. Consumer demand for high-quality, sustainable coffee has shifted the cafe landscape, favouring independent shops that offer artisanal and fair-trade brews.

Surge in high-quality coffee demand dominates market. The rise in artisan coffee demand has opened up opportunities for new varieties, with consumers willing to pay more for premium products.

London booms as a coffee hub. With high incomes and a youthful, tourist-heavy population, London's demand for coffee thrives, reflected in its abundance of chains and unique, artisanal cafes.

Differentiation is central to industry success. In a market saturated with coffee vendors, players are compelled to distinguish themselves by prioritising either high-volume, low-quality or low-volume, high-quality coffee offerings.

The UK coffee culture booms. Coffee houses were, and continue to be, venues where people gather to talk, write, read, entertain one another, or pass the time - and their popularity continues to grow. Sustainability initiatives to pick up. The sustainability trend isn't new and ethical; green practices have never been more critical as Gen Z enters the workforce and brings new values to the market.

Projected Revenue of the Top 3 Players in 2025:



Costa Ltd.: £915.6 Million

Pret A Manger (Europe) Ltd.: £713.1 Million Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd.: £676.4 Million

