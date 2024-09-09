Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Is Now QKS Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading the Next Leap in Consulting and Advisory Services

Middleton Massachusetts, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, QKS Group , formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS), proudly unveils a dynamic rebrand that signals a new era of growth. This exciting transformation includes a new name, modernized logo, redesigned website, and updated plus finely segregated consulting and business strategic solutions. As QKS has evolved from its roots over these years, this new change marks the firm's dedication and gives its peers and clients a positive affirmation towards the excellence provided by them in technology consulting space.

An industry often characterized with conventions, QKS Group takes a bold step from these norms. It is a departure from outdated norms, embracing a sleek and minimalistic aesthetic that captures our forward- thinking approach. The updated visual identity aligns with QKS's vision to set new standards and lead the way in technology research, advisory, and consulting.









What is the new look about?

The QKS updated logo and visual elements now vividly reflect their core values of integrity, innovation, and excellence. The newly revamped website offers an even better interface, ensuring effortless navigation and easy access to the full range of services. Most importantly, the rearranged and new consulting options highlights their commitment to give insightful trustworthy findings and a client-centric approach, perfectly capturing the contemporary ethos. QKS Group's objective remains:



Accelerating Technology Advancements through highly curated product strategies ​

Helping Technology providers to drive technology adoption and growth . Helping end-users Leveraging technology for process and revenue optimization .

"Rebranding to QKS Group is part of our ongoing effort to better align with our clients' business objectives. We have revamped our research processes, restructured our analyst team, and made significant changes to our research and advisory services. We are now even more equipped to support our clients in their journey toward transformational growth," - Piyush Dewangan, CEO and Chief Analyst at QKS Group.

“Our rebranding goes far beyond just a name change. We are now prepared to drive the next LEAP in transformational growth. LEAP stands for Learn, Evolve, Achieve, and Progress. Our renewed research and subscription services are designed to help clients meet their objectives in product excellence, growth, competitiveness, and alignment with their users' needs and demands. We are fully equipped to embark on this journey alongside our clients,” - Ritika Agarwal, Founder of QKS Group.

QKS, distinguishes themselves through in-depth market insights, tracking technology trends, and formulating strategies that pave the way for success. The research methodology, grounded in extensive primary research and QKS's proprietary framework, delivers strategy backed insights. The rebranding initiative is part of a larger strategy to expand the market and vendor interactions. QKS Group intends to continue supporting clients with progressive advisories that meet their evolving needs.

Looking Ahead:

QKS Group invites vendors, partners, and stakeholders to explore their revitalized brand and new website. As they embark on their new chapter, QKS is determined to remain dedicated to providing excellent, reliable and promising solutions. Their mission is to enable technology innovators to solve the world's business problems through their closed-loop research and consulting.

For more details about QKS Group's rebrand and their offerings, visit the new website:

About QKS Group

QKS Group , formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

The rebranding marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, reflecting the firm's ongoing commitment to keep providing excellence in business consultancy & advisory sector.

