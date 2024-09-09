Delisting Of Certificates And Mini Future
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordea bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist the instruments below and to determine an Expiration Date that will be 17 September 2024. The instruments will be delisted end of trading 17 September 2024.
| Instrument
| NDA Isin
| BULL RHEINMETALL X3 NORDNET
| SE0021749991
| BULL RHEINMETALL X3 NORDNET D
| DK0062722906
| BULL RHEINMETALL X4 NORDNET
| SE0021750007
| BULL RHEINMETALL X5 NORDNET
| SE0021750015
| BULL RHEINMETALL X5 NORDNET F
| SE0021749884
| MINI L RHEINMETALL NORDNET 04
| SE0021755733
| BEAR GENERAL DYNAMICS X2 NORDNET
| SE0021007952
Attachment
