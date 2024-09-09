عربي


Delisting Of Certificates And Mini Future


9/9/2024 9:47:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordea bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist the instruments below and to determine an Expiration Date that will be 17 September 2024. The instruments will be delisted end of trading 17 September 2024.

Instrument NDA Isin
BULL RHEINMETALL X3 NORDNET SE0021749991
BULL RHEINMETALL X3 NORDNET D DK0062722906
BULL RHEINMETALL X4 NORDNET SE0021750007
BULL RHEINMETALL X5 NORDNET SE0021750015
BULL RHEINMETALL X5 NORDNET F SE0021749884
MINI L RHEINMETALL NORDNET 04 SE0021755733
BEAR GENERAL DYNAMICS X2 NORDNET SE0021007952

  Delisting GD RHEINMETALL

