Southern Sky Brands Announces New Southern Sky Wellness Locations In Vicksburg, Bay St. Louis, And Jackson

CANTON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Sky Brands announces the grand opening of two new locations of Southern Sky Wellness in Vicksburg and Bay St. Louis. The new Vicksburg location opened on September 2nd, 2024, while the new Bay St. Louis location will open on September 6th, 2024. A new location in Jackson will be opening in October 2024.With the new locations, Southern Sky Brands will bring its high standards and commitment to quality to the new locations. All dispensary locations will align with the Southern Sky Wellness flagship location in Pearl, MS, enhancing the customer experience, offering a more modern, welcoming environment and an expanded selection of premium products.Southern Sky Wellness's flagship facility and the brand's other facilities across the state offer a unique experience for patients unlike anything else currently available in Mississippi. Education menus are present in their locations, allowing patients to learn more about each product, its benefits, and proper use. Each patient also receives assistance from the highly-trained staff, offering informed recommendations. The new dispensaries boast an extensive selection of premium cannabis strains, edibles, concentrates, and accessories to cater to various preferences and needs.The new locations will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the needs of medical cannabis patients. Customers can expect a wide variety of products, including flower, tinctures, edibles, topicals and more, all crafted with the same dedication to quality and consistency that Southern Sky Brands is known for.The Vicksburg dispensary is located at 2080 S. Frontage Road, Suite 106, Vicksburg, MS 39180The Bay St. Louis dispensary is located at 10209 Highway 603, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520Additionally, Southern Sky Brands will open a new Southern Sky Wellness dispensary location in Jackson, coming October 2024.The Jackson dispensary will be located at 2568 Crane Ridge Dr, Suite C, Jackson, MS 39216Along with the recent acquisitions and new openings, the new Jackson location represents continued investment and confidence in the Mississippi medical cannabis market and Mississippi's patients by Southern Sky Brands. This new location will also adhere to the same strong standards as the other Southern Sky Wellness locations, including patient education, expansive product selection, and a modern, updated, and vibrant facility. Announcements and additional information on this location will be made available soon."The new locations in Vicksburg, Bay St. Louis & Jackson represent continued growth for Southern Sky Brands," said Stan Martin, VP of Southern Sky Brands. "The new locations, and recent acquisitions allow us to expand our presence in Mississippi and bring our wellness-focused approach to more communities. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and exceptional service to patients across the state."About Southern Sky Wellness:At Southern Sky Wellness Dispensary, education is at the core of everything. Southern Sky understands that the world of cannabis can be overwhelming and confusing, especially for those new to its benefits. That's why the knowledgeable staff is dedicated to guiding patients through the cannabis experience. From understanding the different strains and consumption methods to discussing the potential benefits for various health conditions, Southern Sky Wellness is here to answer questions and provide clarity.About Southern Sky Brands:Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company, bringing modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. The brand's baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing, producing high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. Southern Sky Brands is proudly Mississippi made.

