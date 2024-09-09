Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.22 billion in 2023 to $7.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data generation, growth in regulatory compliance requirements, increasing awareness of data protection, growth in hyper-converged infrastructure, and increasing use of advanced encryption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing data volumes, rising cybersecurity threats, increasing remote work, increasing use of virtualization technologies, and rising demand for high-availability solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

The increasing data security threats are expected to propel the growth of the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market going forward. Data security threats encompass a wide range of risks and vulnerabilities that can compromise the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information. The increase in data security threats is due to expanding attack surface, sophisticated malware and cyber-attacks, ransomware proliferation, supply chain vulnerabilities, and economic incentives. Purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs) enhance data security by ensuring reliable backup and recovery processes, protecting organizations against various data security threats. F

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Growth?

Key players in the purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market include Dell EMC, Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Size?

Major companies operating in the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market are focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance data storage efficiency and scalability, such as on-premises object storage solutions. On-premises object storage refers to storing data as objects in a dedicated local environment, providing scalable and efficient data management within an organization's infrastructure.

How Is The Global Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Purpose Built Backup Appliance Hardware, Purpose Built Backup Appliance Software, Purpose Built Backup Appliance Services

2) By System: Integrated Backup Appliance, Target Systems Backup Appliance, Open System Backup Appliance, Mainframe Purpose Built Backup System

3) By Deployment: Cloud Purpose Built Backup Appliances, On-Premise Purpose Built Backup Appliances

4) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And Information Technology, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Travel And Hospitality, Energy And Utility, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

North America was the largest region in the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Definition

A purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is a dedicated device that provides efficient and reliable data backup and recovery services. They are optimized for backup workloads and are integrated with backup software to ensure seamless data protection. Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is used in various environments, from small businesses to large enterprises, providing a reliable and efficient solution for data protection needs.

Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market size, purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market drivers and trends, purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market major players, purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) competitors' revenues, purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market positioning, and purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market growth across geographies. The purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2024

report/database-storage-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report

Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2024

report/storage-and-backup-software-global-market-report

Data Backup And Recovery Global Market Report 2024

report/data-backup-and-recovery-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.