37 Per Cent Labour Force Today As Against 20 Per Cent In UPA Rule: Gourav Vallabh Counters Rahul's Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gourav Vallabh on Monday countered the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'suppression of women' under BJP rule by presenting 'hard facts'.

BJP spokesperson, in an exclusive interaction with IANS, said that the MP was oblivious of women emancipation and empowerment under Prime Narendra Modi-led and also informed about about their soaring participation in the country's labour force.

"The women percentage in country's labour force, which stood at below 20 per cent during the UPA era has now risen to 37 per cent," Vallabh told IANS.

He also mocked Rahul over his attainment of 'divine knowledge' and sought to know, "which research paper the Congress was referring to or which book he was citing?"

He further said that while the Congress leader was making outlandish claims, it is a hard fact that the women participation in the country's labour force has seen a significant uptick under the NDA rule.

"Droupadi Murmu is the country's first woman tribal President while the women are showing increased participation in nation's defence forces. Consider any field ranging from science to sports, space to technology or any technical industry, women are emerging as leading participants in all sectors," Gourav Vallabh pointed out.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, in address to Indian diaspora in US on Monday, linked the“ridiculous” thinking of a large number of Indian males towards women with the RSS.

"BJP/RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role, they should stay at home, cook food, they should not talk too much, we believe women should be allowed to aspire to whatever they want to do," Rahul Gandhi said.

The BJP spokesperson further said that it is advisable that Rahul Gandhi stops bragging about his knowledge on foreign soil as it brings disrepute to one's own nation.

He also poked fun at Rahul's pitch for values of 'love, respect and humility' and asked him to walk the talk on his claims and not milk every opportunity for political gain.

The BJP spokesperson also recalled multiple incidents including the one related to scribes and accused the former Congress President of making derisive and scornful comments against journalists while making a pitch for caste census.