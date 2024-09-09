IKAR Holdings Conducts Investment Opportunity Meeting with President of Northern CYPRUS, Ersin TATAR

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Sertan Ayçiçek, CEO of IKAR Holdings and Orkun Ibak Member of the Board of Directors of IKAR Holdings, recently held a significant investment meeting with Ersin TATAR President of Northern Cyprus. The primary aim of this meeting was to explore opportunities for investment in the region with central objective to purchase or construct a luxury hotel in Northern Cyprus, particularly focusing on the hospitality sector.



IKAR Holdings operating across 14 different sectors—including aviation, technology, energy, construction, education, health, sports, real estate, and tourism—boasts a portfolio of 40 companies.



During the meeting, Sertan Ayçiçek expressed, "First and foremost, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to President Ersin Tatar and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Environment, Mr. Fikri Ataoğlu, for their interest in and support for our project."



The company envisions a project in Northern Cyprus that mirrors the concept of Bitcoin City in El Salvador. "Provided that the necessary regulations are in place, we aim to establish a complex that includes a 5-Star Casino Hotel with a helipad for helicopters, a Crypto Bank, Crypto TV, a Global Crypto Investors Club, and a Football Academy."



IKAR Holdings has secured the trademark for "The Bitcoin Hotels," where guests will be able to stay and gamble using cryptocurrency. "By crafting unique experiences at The Bitcoin Hotels, we are creating an entirely new ecosystem for the future of travel and entertainment. The fusion of blockchain technology with our hospitality experience presents unparalleled opportunities for growth and development in this sector," Ayçiçek stated.



Orkun Ibak emphasized that the integration of blockchain technology in their operations is crucial for enhancing transparency and security in gaming, stating, By crafting unique experiences at The Bitcoin Hotels, we are creating an entirely new ecosystem for the future of travel and entertainment. The fusion of blockchain technology with our hospitality experience presents unparalleled opportunities for growth and development in this sector. "This is not just about adopting new technology; it’s about leading a paradigm shift." said Orkun Ibak.



The incorporation of cryptocurrency not only enhances security but also opens new avenues for transactions, customer engagement, and overall guest experiences.



"The gaming and hospitality industries are on the brink of a major transformation,” remarked Sertan Ayçiçek. “By merging the worlds of blockchain and hospitality, we’re not just changing how transactions are made; we’re evolving the entire concept of what a casino experience can be."



As IKAR Holdings furthers its investment ambitions in Northern Cyprus, the company aims to redefine the future of travel and entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative hospitality solutions.



IKAR Holdings has also established a partnership with Swiss-Japanese technology firm Unify Platform AG on the Unify Platform Token (UPT)



The Unify Platform Token (UPT) is an ERC-20 utility token on the Polygon network, with a total supply of 1 Billion tokens.



