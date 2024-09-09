Groundhog Day, The Musical, Will Be Staged On Groundhog Day In The City That Hosted The Filming Of Groundhog Day, The Movie

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Theatre 121 presents the Musical Comedy "Groundhog Day" at the Woodstock Opera House, January 31 – February 16, 2025

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Theatre 121 , one of the premiere community theater companies in Chicagoland, proudly announces its upcoming production of Groundhog Day, set to run from January 31 to February 16, 2025, at the historic Woodstock Opera House .

This production marks a unique moment for Woodstock, IL, as Groundhog Day returns to the very location where the iconic 1993 movie, starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, was filmed. For the first time, audiences will experience the story live on stage in the town that brought the film to life.

The timing of this production is particularly special, as it coincides with Woodstock's renowned Groundhog Day celebration on February 2, 2025. Woodstock has become a destination for fans of the movie, drawing visitors from around the globe to experience the festivities. Now, visitors can add Theatre 121's production of Groundhog Day to their itinerary, making this year's celebration truly unforgettable.

"We are thrilled to bring Groundhog Day to the stage in the very place where it all began," said Elaine Cashmore, Theatre 121 Board President.

In addition to Groundhog Day, Theatre 121's 2024-2025 season features a diverse lineup of productions, including A Christmas Story (November 15 - December 1, 2024), The Three Musketeers (April 4-13, 2025), and The Prom (June 20-29, 2025). During the 2023-2024 season, Theatre 121 welcomed 10,000+ ticket holders, showcasing the vibrant community support and enthusiasm for live theater in Woodstock, Crystal Lake, and the surrounding McHenry County and Chicagoland region.

Interested in show information, audition dates, sponsor/advertising opportunities, membership, or tickets for Theatre 121 productions? Visit and follow us on social media!

About Theatre 121

Theatre 121 is an inclusive theater company for the McHenry County area, providing education, connections, and community through excellence in the arts since 1967. We strengthen the bonds of our community by drawing visitors to Woodstock and area businesses, developing skills both on and off the stage, and providing entertainment and a sense of community for all.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elaine Cashmore

Theatre 121 Board President

[email protected]

SOURCE Theatre 121