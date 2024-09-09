New Zealand Hardware And Building Supplies Retailing Market Report 2024: Confidence Building - Rising Downstream Demand Will Scaffold Revenue Into A Return To Growth
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Merchants in the Hardware and Building Supplies Retailing industry have contended with mixed, fluctuating and ultimately unfavourable trading conditions. Within this, the number of households in New Zealand has increased, which has expanded the industry's customer base. Further, capital expenditure on residential buildings and demand from house construction have both risen, signifying heightened DIY renovation activity. However, sharp declines in consumer sentiment have outweighed these gains. Industry revenue is expected to drop at an annualised 3.0% over the five years through 2022-23, to $7.4 billion.
A slump in the consumer sentiment index and a deterioration in demand from house construction is anticipated to contribute to industry revenue falling 6.3% in 2022-23. Industry operators primarily retail hardware and building supplies such as tools, timber, paint, plumbing supplies and garden tools. These goods are purchased from wholesalers and sold directly to consumers and tradespeople in store or online. Operators that primarily retail garden supplies such as plants, seeds and soil are excluded from the industry, as are online-only players.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
Bunnings Limited Fletcher Building Limited
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
