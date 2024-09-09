(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware and Building Supplies Retailing in New Zealand - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Merchants in the Hardware and Building Supplies Retailing industry have contended with mixed, fluctuating and ultimately unfavourable trading conditions. Within this, the number of households in New Zealand has increased, which has expanded the industry's customer base. Further, capital expenditure on residential buildings and demand from house construction have both risen, signifying heightened DIY renovation activity. However, sharp declines in consumer sentiment have outweighed these gains. Industry revenue is expected to drop at an annualised 3.0% over the five years through 2022-23, to $7.4 billion.

A slump in the consumer sentiment index and a deterioration in demand from house construction is anticipated to contribute to industry revenue falling 6.3% in 2022-23. Industry operators primarily retail hardware and building supplies such as tools, timber, paint, plumbing supplies and garden tools. These goods are purchased from wholesalers and sold directly to consumers and tradespeople in store or online. Operators that primarily retail garden supplies such as plants, seeds and soil are excluded from the industry, as are online-only players.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



Bunnings Limited Fletcher Building Limited

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

