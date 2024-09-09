Wood Preservative Chemicals Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Nanotechnology Gains Significance, Wood Composites To Drive Demand, High Demand For Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wood Preservative Chemicals is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the wood preservative chemicals market is driven by several factors, including advancements in technology, evolving end-user requirements, and changes in consumer behavior. The increasing popularity of outdoor living spaces and green buildings has spurred demand for durable and environmentally friendly treated wood. Technological advancements that offer improved efficacy and lower environmental impact are particularly influential, as they align with stricter environmental regulations and the building industry's sustainability targets.
Additionally, economic growth in developing countries is expanding the construction sector, which directly increases the need for wood preservation. The expansion of e-commerce has also made specialty wood treatments more accessible to a broader audience, further propelling market growth. These drivers highlight the interconnected nature of technological, economic, and consumer behavioral trends in shaping the wood preservative chemicals industry.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Water-based Formulations segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Other Formulations segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $522.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $434.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals Select End-Use Applications Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for Wood Preservative Chemicals Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood Preservative Chemical Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports Market Growth Competition Recent Market Activity Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and Protection High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for Preservative Chemicals Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood Preservatives Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives Wood Composites to Drive Demand FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues Emergence of Boron-Based Systems Micronized Copper Wood Treatments Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood Preservative Chemicals Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior Applications Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth Environmental & Regulatory Issues EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns Impact of CCA on the Environment Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
