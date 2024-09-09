Assam's Cash Transfer Scheme For Women Replicated By Many States: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government's flagship scheme -- "Orunodoi" -- for direct cash transfer to women has successfully served as a model for many states in the country.

He mentioned that a number of state have started similar programmes in their states in line with the Assam government's "Orunodoi" initiative.

CM Sarma said that Assam was the first state in the country to initiate a cash transfer initiative exclusively for women and that too, in the midst of pandemic.

"In 2020, Assam launched Orunodoi and became one of the first states to launch a cash transfer scheme exclusively for women. Since then, this scheme has been expanded. What's best, this has served as a model for many states to replicate such programmes," the Assam CM said.

Under the "Orunodoi" scheme, a section of women in the state get monthly assistance of Rs 1,250 directly into their bank account on 10th of every month.

The state government has been preparing for the third instalment of this flagship scheme with an aim to cover 37 lakh women in the state.

Sarma earlier announced that the "Orunodoi" scheme will be connected with the ration cards and a woman having a ration card in the state is set to come under the "Orunodoi" initiative.

The Chief Minister also chaired a review meeting to gauge the progress of the scheme before the launch of its third installment.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Today, I chaired a meeting to review the guidelines ahead of the launch of Orunodoi 3.0, where we aim to transfer Rs 1,250 into the bank accounts of 37 lakh women."

CM Sarma mentioned that as per the new government guidelines, the most politically connected households will remain outside the ambit of this ambitious scheme by the state administration and an effective grievance redressal mechanism will be put in place.

He issued instructions to the officials to bring robust measures to identify beneficiaries.

Initially, the "Orunodoi" scheme covered 19 lakh beneficiaries four years ago and the monthly assistance was given as Rs 830.

"From Rs 830 to 19 lakh beneficiaries in 2020, to Rs 1,250 to 37 lakh beneficiaries in 2024, I am extremely satisfied with the way Orunodoi has evolved and the transformation it has ushered in," Sarma said.