Prime Minister Chairs Joint GCC-Russian Federation Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is the current President of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, chaired the 7th joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Russian Federation, which took place at the GCC Secretariat General here on Monday.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the GCC and the Russian Federation, and ways to enhance and support them, along with a host of matters of mutual interest.