Another 140 People From Pokrovsk Evacuated By Train To Kirovohrad Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An evacuation train carrying 140 people from the front-line town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, arrived in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region last night.

Andrii Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The communities of the Kropyvnytskyi district have received 140 IDPs. Among them are more than 30 children. There are also people with reduced mobility, and those completely blind. There are families with pets," the post reads.

The communities of Novomyrhorod, Novhorodka, Kompaniivka, Oleksandrivka, and Velyka Severynka have already accommodated people.

The main directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region reported on Facebook that since the beginning of last week, rescuers had evacuated 92 people from the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region from the area of active hostilities, and 305 others had been helped to board evacuation vehicles.

According to the post, rescuers in the Donetsk region continued to provide water to the residents of front-line towns and villages on a daily basis, and in the past week, they delivered 256 cubic meters of drinking water and 5.5 cubic meters of technical water.

In addition, throughout the past week, rescuers unloaded and delivered more than 1.54 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to residents of front-line settlements in the Donetsk region.

Photo credit: Andrii Raikovych