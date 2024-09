(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP ) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced it has entered into a joint development memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with UrbanChain Group, a pioneering company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence of Things ("AIoT") mobility solutions.

Under the MOU, the two companies will jointly collaborate on integrated AIoT car parking, security and access control solutions in Hong Kong, Macao and other South East Asian markets, with EV charging used to trigger the demand for more automatic car park and fee collection systems. The two companies will collaboratively design a comprehensive trial to evaluate the functional capabilities of the integrated platforms, as well as various monetization opportunities, including but not limited to parking, EV charging, access control, security, and mobility on a project and/or profit sharing basis.

UrbanChain Group will provide SU Group with cutting-edge software and hardware solutions, including but not limited to B2B2C platforms, such as vehicle recognition technology, reservation systems, app-based payments, real-time data dashboards, dynamic pricing and promotions, and receipt recognition technology. SU Group will provide UrbanChain Group with the latest technologies in security, access control, and traffic management, while applying its expertise to assist with engineering support and business connections. SU Group will additionally explore the opportunity to participate directly in UrbanChain Group's growth by providing funding through equity, debt or convertible financial instruments.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "We are excited to be collaborating with UrbanChain Group on the next generation of Artificial Intelligence of Things powered security, access control and integrated car parking solutions. We were impressed with our new partner's outstanding team of engineers and IT professionals, which are known for delivering affordable, reliable, sustainable profit-making solutions that enable cities to be connected using next-generation Artificial Intelligence of Things systems."

"By leveraging UrbanChain's expertise, with SU Group's engineering expertise and vast experience in designing, installing and maintaining comprehensive security and monitoring solutions, we will be able to bring customers the latest in enhanced solutions, while expanding the addressable market we are servicing. Opening new markets and expanding addressable opportunities within existing markets are important elements of our business strategy, as we remain focused on driving revenue growth, profit expansion and unlocking shareholder value."

About UrbanChain Group

UrbanChain Group is a technology company that specializes in developing software and hardware solutions using AI and IoT technologies. Its key technology, automated vehicle recognition, connects properties with mobility and transforms cars into credit cards. By utilizing UrbanChain Group's solutions, property owners and cities can improve the utilization of existing spaces and increase profitability. For more information visit .

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP ) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong.

Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

