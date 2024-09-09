Two Datasets Added To J-Quants Pro, JPX's Most Convenient Financial Data Distribution Service For Corporate Users

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

JPX Innovation & Research, Inc., a leading global provider of Japan's market data, promptly added two data datasets to J-Quants Pro, a API/SFTP data distribution service covering most insightful data on Japanese financial markets for corporate users. In addition, daily open interest balance information is added to the "Derivatives Trading Volume by Participant / Open Interest by Trading Participant."

Stock Prices (OHLC) with adjusted Prices



Opening/high/low/closing prices for each session (morning session, afternoon session,

EOD), trading volume, and trading value for cash equities listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) market Stock prices are adjusted for corporate actions. Both before and after adjustment prices are provided with the adjustment factor

Outstanding Short Selling Positions Reported

This data provides the short selling position of the stocks with the short selling ratio of 0.5% or more, based on the reports by trading participants in accordance with the regulation "Cabinet Office Order on Restrictions on Securities Transactions."

Derivatives Trading Volume / Position by Participant



"Derivatives Trading Volume by Participant" provides daily trading flow (total of buys and sells) for each derivative product (futures and options) by trading participant.

"Derivatives Position by Participant" provides weekly open interest for each derivative product (futures and options) by trading participant. Daily open interest balance for each derivatives product is newly added.

For detailed data specifications, please click on the following link.

About J-Quants Pro ( )

How to Apply for "J-Quants Pro"

To use J-Quants Pro, please apply through the following website. Data specs and sample data are available.

J-Quants Pro ( )

About JPX Market Innovation & Research

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) was established as a subsidiary of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (TOKYO:8697) in 2022. It consolidates JPX Group's data/index services and system-related services, and leads further business enhancement of JPX Group by leveraging IT technologies and new business partnerships.

CONTACT: Frontier Development Department, JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc., E-mail: [email protected] , Inquiry form:

contact page.

SOURCE JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.