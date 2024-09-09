Curriculum Associates Unveils New Updates To I-Ready For The 2024-2025 School Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company's premier

i-Ready programs feature new insights and capabilities to help students grow without limits this year

As students return to school and the nation's academic recovery continues, Curriculum Associates has introduced updates to the company's award-winning i-Ready Assessment and Personalized Instruction programs

to help every student

grow without limits in the 2024–2025 school year and beyond. New and expanded features will help educators strengthen instructional coherence, build foundational reading skills, support older striving learners, and increase access for all students.

"We understand the challenges teachers face daily, and our mission is to make their jobs easier and more effective," said Katie Nicholson, chief product officer at Curriculum Associates. "This school year, we remain committed to delivering programs that make classrooms better places for students and teachers. i-Ready updates are extensively researched, classroom tested, and built to address the needs of students and educators."

Curriculum Associates' assessments and instructional materials equip educators with high-quality data aligned with state standards and academic skills. This year, i-Ready incorporates additional resources to strengthen instructional coherence, helping educators identify the supports needed to help students engage with grade-level content. The program also includes new tools to help educators assess and build foundational reading skills for students in Grades K–8.

New for the 2024–2025 school year, i-Ready also includes early access to i-Ready Pro for striving learners in Grades 6–8. This version features a new design, adaptive lessons, and a more engaging user experience for students in the crucial middle school grades. Additionally, i-Ready updates improve user accessibility for learners of all backgrounds and abilities.

"Learning looks different for every student," said Kristen Huff, vice president of assessment and research at Curriculum Associates. "As teachers welcome a new classroom of students, they need high-quality data and effective planning tools to personalize instruction and support student growth. Our post-pandemic national norms are more reflective of today's learning environment and give educators, students, and families a complete picture of student learning when paired with our criterion-referenced grade-level placements."

Additional updates for the 2024–2025 school year include an expanded Assessment of Spanish Reading for Grades 7 and 8 as well as extended lessons and assessments in Spanish to guide Spanish-speaking learners and students pursuing biliteracy.

