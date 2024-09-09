Wahl Professional Launches The 5-Star Vaportm With The Industry's First Adjustable Balding Blade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combining a high-powered motor with the new F32 FadeoutTM Blade, barbers can go from bald to fade with the industry's first adjustable blade

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wahl Professional ,

the leading and trusted brand in professional grooming and styling, announced today the launch of its latest innovation, the 5-Star VaporTM

featuring the New F32 FadeoutTM Blade, the industry's first adjustable balding blade. Offering rapid precision and a powerful cut, the VaporTM is designed for barbers to achieve picture perfect bald fades by comfortably transitioning from bald to fade around the scalp area.

Wahl Professional 5-Star VaporTM features the industry's first adjustable balding blade, the new F32 FadeoutTM Blade.

The Vapor will be a part of Wahl's 5-Star line of products, which includes the two of the highest selling clippers globally, the 5-Star Magic Clip® and the 5-Star Senior®. These tools and cordless counterparts have become the most trusted, dependable clippers on a barber's station, and the addition of the VaporTM will further solidify Wahl Pro as the global leader in barbering.

"The Vapor is the culmination of Wahl Pro's world-class innovation and engineering. Vapor offers a unique solution to the tedious processes of cutting to scalp and blending bald fades," said Lance Wahl, Global SVP of Sales & Marketing for Wahl Professional. "Aside from sharper precision and improved control through new designs, The Vapor's revolutionary adjusting balding blade will simplify and create a more comfortable experience for those in the chair and behind it."

The F32 FadeoutTM Blade has deeper, finer, and 50% more ball-pointed teeth that are six grams lighter than Wahl Pro's standard blade, so it can move quickly and smoothly over pores, preventing nicks and scrapes. The high-carbon steel blades with PVD chrome and black DLC coatings keep the blades cool, are ultra-strong, rust resistant, and remain sharp up to four times longer compared to standard steel blades. For the closest cut, the F32 FadeoutTM Blade can be adjusted for zero gap.

In addition to the new blade, the VaporTM has more power without the weight. Its high-speed brushless motor with Adaptive Speed Control provides consistent power of 8000 RPMs through all hair types and textures, while only weighing 275g, for a lighter hold. For more control, the VaporTM has a rubberized no-slip grip material, and the new metal taper lever and housing are shaped to align with natural hand and finger placement for unmatched comfort.

The Wahl Pro 5-Star VaporTM is available for $199.99 on Wahl Pro's official website.

Wahlpro

and follow @Wahlpro on

Instagram ,

TikTok

and Facebook .

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in

Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future MakersTM platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit .

SOURCE Wahl Professional