Mitchell Expands Its Intelligent Open Platform And Support For AI-Enabled Vehicle Inspections Through Collaboration With PAVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading and information provider for the

Property & Casualty (P&C) claims

and

Collision Repair

industries, today announced that it is teaming up with PAVE

to automate vehicle inspections and conditioning. Using Mitchell's cloud-based appraisal solution, comprehensive data and open with PAVE's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and guided image capture application, U.S. and Canadian organizations will be able to generate graded condition reports from uploaded photos. These reports will identify the vehicle damage and include estimated costs for parts, labor, repair or replace operations, and regional taxes.

"PAVE has developed an advanced, AI-powered solution for virtual vehicle inspections," said Steve Southin, co-CEO and founder of PAVE. "By joining forces with Mitchell, a leader in collision estimating technology and repair data, PAVE will be able to provide our customers with complete and consistent damage appraisals-arming them with the information needed to effectively run their businesses."

PAVE will be the latest AI innovator to integrate its machine-learning and computer vision models with the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform , which powers the company's full suite of intelligent solutions . Designed to provide flexibility and scalability, the platform enables organizations to use Mitchell's technology with their own AI, Mitchell Intelligent Damage Analysis , or AI developed by a best-in-class, third-party provider.

"We are committed to helping customers improve efficiency and quality by automating workflows using our latest AI-enabled technologies alongside the growing number of AI options supported by the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform," said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence. "With PAVE and its market-leading AI solution, we can introduce our innovative technology to new industry verticals including fleet management."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation industries. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell helps its customers and clients succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For collision repair and property and casualty updates and perspectives, follow us

on LinkedIn

or X .

About PAVE

PAVE is an automotive technology company reimagining how the world inspects vehicles. Powered by intelligent damage detection capabilities, PAVE enables anyone with a smartphone to complete a guided vehicle inspection by simply taking photos. Headquartered in Toronto, PAVE combines deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries to deliver the best in artificial intelligence and automotive intelligence. For more information, visit pave .

SOURCE Mitchell International