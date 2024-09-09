Nutrabolt Strengthens Commitment To Corporate Responsibility By Publishing Its 2023 ESG Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 2023 ESG Report gives a comprehensive view into the company's pledge to act responsibly in all areas of business with expanded programs to support its people and the communities it serves

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a performance-focused, global active and wellness company, is proud to announce the release of its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2023 ESG Report brings attention to the many areas where the company is acting to strengthen its ESG initiatives through awareness of key topics, progress on its ESG strategy, and the advancement of numerous ESG programs and practices.



For more than 20 years, Nutrabolt has aspired to be a premier active health and wellness company grounded in its core values, integrity, and mission to innovate, inspire, and make products that maximize human potential accessible to all. In service of its mission, Nutrabolt established a distribution partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper to advance its routes to market in 2023. Further, the company made strategic investments in product research, strong leadership, and a partnership with Auburn University to meet the greatest needs of our dynamic consumers through a portfolio of quality products under category-leading brands.

As an award-winning workplace, Nutrabolt serves its own teammates by providing paths to career progression, top-tier benefits, unique perks, and a performance culture built and supported by collaboration. The company also aims to provide a meaningful work experience with volunteer opportunities and other avenues for professional and personal development.

Beyond the company's commitment as a Pledge 1% member, Nutrabolt continues to evolve the way it supports the communities it serves worldwide. In 2023, the company served nearly 2,500 volunteer hours, with 1,490 hours surrounding its inaugural Nutrabolt Service Day where employees and their families served 63 non-profit organizations from Austin, Texas to London, U.K. Nutrabolt teams also continued their holiday service efforts for the 15th year in a row.

"I see our ability to pour back into the communities we serve as our reason to be here – our grander purpose for doing the work we do. In fact, furthering our 'Grow and Give Back' mantra is a key component of Nutrabolt's strategic vision," said Doss Cunningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt.



In its supply chain, the company prioritizes ethical operational practices – continuing to seek new ways to improve its environmental strategy. In 2023, the company made strides in packaging management to reduce plastic materials, and maintained its plastic net-zero certification with Plastic Bank – diverting 10 million pounds of plastic from our planet's oceans since 2021.

To read more about Nutrabolt's ESG efforts, check out the 2023 ESG Report

HERE . The company intends to report ESG progress on a three-year cadence.

About Nutrabolt



Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).



Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers and communities around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.



Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit nutrabolt.

