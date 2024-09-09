Legend Junk Removal Unveils Bold Rebrand And Expands Fleet With Third Truck Addition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spokane, Washington, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Legend Junk Removal, a leading junk removal company in Spokane, WA, has announced the release of its updated logo and branding. With well over 250 reviews over the past two years and recently adding a new truck to its fleet, this family-owned company continues to grow in Spokane by providing residents with a premium junk removal experience at affordable prices.

Servicing the greater Spokane area, Legend Junk Removal's recent brand change was carefully crafted for several key reasons, including:

Modernization : The new logo reflects a more modern and streamlined design, aligning with the top junk removal company's growth and forward-thinking approach. It presents a clean, bold look that is visually appealing and easily recognizable.

Brand Consistency : The updated logo reinforces Legend Junk Removal's brand identity with a strong emphasis on simplicity and clarity, making it versatile across various platforms and marketing materials.

Enhanced Visibility : By simplifying the design and focusing on a bold, straightforward typeface, the new logo stands out more effectively in both digital and physical environments.

Focus on Core Services : The new design highlights the Spokane junk removal company's primary focus - junk removal - while maintaining a professional and trustworthy image that resonates with both new and returning customers.

Sustainability Emphasis : While the recycling symbol in the old logo was a nod to our eco-friendly practices, the new logo streamlines the message, allowing Legend Junk Removal's commitment to sustainability to be communicated more through actions and service rather than through visual cues. It also eliminates any confusion with Waste Management or city trash services.

Timeless Appeal : The new logo is designed to be timeless, ensuring it remains relevant and effective as the company continues to grow and evolve.

“Legend Junk Removal has junk removal services designed for your convenience,” said a Jason Lasko, owner and CEO of Legend Junk Removal.“Whether you have a little or a lot, our services are made to suit your needs. We serve the greater Spokane area, offering great customer service at a fair price. We'll give you a quote for the work; then, we can get started on the spot. You can stand by while our crew does all the hard work!”

Dedicated to providing its local communities with fast and affordable junk removal, Legend Junk Removal offers residents a wide range of services, including hoarding cleanout s, office cleanouts, furniture removal, appliance removal, and apartment services, which are delivered by a highly trained team and with cost-effective upfront quotes.

The highly rated junk removal company prioritizes offering a fast and efficient service, where its skilled team guarantees that every home or property will be treated with the care and respect it deserves. Additionally, to ensure 100% customer satisfaction, Legend Junk Removal's crew will sweep up the work area to leave a clean and fresh space.

Whether home or business owners choose to book online or call directly, Legend Junk Removal ensures there's always a convenient appointment available to fit every schedule so its junk removal specialists can expertly disassemble, haul, and load every piece of unwanted trash and debris. With the addition of its third truck, the company has scaled its operations and opened more availability to service more customers.

Legend Junk Removal invites residents in the greater Spokane area to call 509-761-4999 or email ... to get started.

About Legend Junk Removal

Legend Junk Removal is a full-service, locally owned junk removal and demolition company serving both residential and commercial clients in the Greater Spokane and Coeur d'Alene Area. With transparent upfront pricing, availability 6 days a week, and a professional, experienced team, Legend Junk Removal has become renowned for lifting, hauling, and offering convenient disposal solutions for its community's unwanted junk.

To learn more about Legend Junk Removal and the release of its updated logo, branding, and brand-new truck, please visit the website at .

